Ireland kicking coach Gareth Steenson keeps focus on Women’s World Cup role

Ireland kicking coach Gareth Steenson talks to the media at a press conference at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown on Wednesday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Irish women’s kicking coach and former Exeter outhalf Gareth Steenson was non-committal when asked about his role and that of Johnny Sexton following this summer’s women’s World Cup in England.

In April the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced that Sexton would take up a full-time position with the Union from Friday, August 1st.

The IRFU statement explained that as part of his expanded coaching role he would work with the various men’s and women’s national age-grade teams up to senior level.

The former Irish captain has been involved with the Ireland men’s squad in a part-time coaching capacity since the 2024 Autumn Nations Series before stepping into an assistant coaching role.

He was also part of Andy Farrell’s backroom team on the Lions tour to Australia, which ended in a 2-1 series win last weekend.

“I know my role, so my role has been in with the girls,” said Steenson. “I’ve been here now a year. How that looks going forward ... I’ve been working with these girls for the last year or so, so yeah, we’ll see when Johnny comes back.

Lions kicking coach Johnny Sexton works with Owen Farrell and Finn Russell during a training session at the Adelaide Oval. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

“So, my future is now I’m going to the World Cup, so post that ... it will be a matter of seeing where we are post World Cup really. It’s something I’ve been part of ... I’ve been fortunate. When I moved back home a year ago it was very lucky to come in and work with the pathway work, with the Sevens, right across that kicking regime.”

An Irish under-21 player, Steenson did not get opportunities with his home province Ulster, in part because Ireland international David Humphreys was the starting outhalf at the time.

He left Ireland to play for the Rotherham Titans and joined Cornish Pirates before moving to Exeter. Steenson won the golden boot in the 2016 Premiership awards and helped Exeter reach the 2016 Premiership Rugby final.

The following year he started the final and scored two conversions and three penalties, including the winning points, as Exeter defeated Wasps for the 2016-17 English Premiership title.

“I’ve been very fortunate to almost be part of the growth piece as well, so it’s been really exciting,” said Steenson. “I’ve loved it. All the focus has been really getting to this World Cup. Now we know that we are on the brink of it, it’s very exciting.”

Ireland face Canada in Belfast on Saturday in the final preparation match before their tournament begins against Japan on August 24th in Franklin’s Garden.