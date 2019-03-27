Dan Martin enjoys podium finish on stage three of Volta a Catalunya

Dan Martin showed signs his form is on the up when he landed his best result thus far this season on day three of the Volta a Catalunya.

Martin was initially distanced when former Giro d’Italia winner Nairo Quintana and his fellow Colombian Egan Bernan attacked on the final climb of Vallter 2000.

However, Martin fought back into contention, and was part of a five-man lead group heading into the final kilometre.

He attacked and while that break was brought back, he surged again closer to the line in a bid to take the stage.

Adam Yates and Bernal had more left and got past him before the line, with Martin holding on to take third ahead of Quintana and Miguel Angel Lopez.

Martin’s performance sees him jump from 18th to fourth overall. The stage one winner Thomas de Gendt finished over two minutes back, but thanks to the buffer he established on the opening day, managed to salvage his race lead for now. He is 27 seconds ahead of Yates, with Bernal at 30 seconds and Martin at 33.

The race continues on Thursday with a difficult mountain stage to La Molina.

VOLTA A CATALUNYA

Stage 3, Sant Feliu De Guíxols to Vallter 2000/Setcases (Vall Camprodon)

1 A Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) 179 kilometres in 5 hours 2 mins 18 secs; 2 E Bernal (Team Sky); 3 D Martin (UAE Team Emirates); 4 N Quintana (Movistar Team) all same time; 5 M Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) at 2 secs; 6 S Kruijswijk (Team Jumbo-Visma) at 30 secs.

General classification after stage 3: 1 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) 13 hours 28 mins 29 secs; 2 A Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) at 27 secs; 3 E Bernal (Team Sky) at 30 secs; 4 D Martin (UAE Team Emirates) at 33 secs; 5 N Quintana (Movistar Team) at 35 secs; 6 M Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) at 39 secs.