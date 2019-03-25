Angling Notes: Lough Sheelin did not disappoint on St Patrick’s weekend

For many trout anglers, St Patrick’s weekend heralds the start of their angling season. And where better to get started than on the water of Lough Sheelin.

Such was the case last Monday as 40-odd anglers set out from Kilnahard Pier to take part in the Kilroy Cup competition. Conditions were almost perfect with a light breeze and overcast skies and the lake did not disappoint with some cracking trout caught.

To quote the late Peter O’Reilly in his book Loughs of Ireland: “Sheelin holds one of the finest stocks of trout of any lough in the country. Its attractiveness lies in the size and quality of its trout, the many challenges they offer and, above all, the great spirit of friendship among the anglers who fish it regularly.”

John Mulvaney from Kells would, I’m sure, vouch for that. While fishing in the Clover area he landed a terrific trout of 6.768lb on one of his own Delphi “specials” to scoop first prize and the Kilroy Cup. “For a few moments I thought I was stuck in the bottom,” he said.

In total, 11 fish were brought in for weighing. Rules on the day permitted two fish per angler and just one to be weighed with a minimum size limit of 16in. Perhaps closer to 20 were actually caught. Eamonn Ross, for example, landed three fish and returned two.

Results: 1, J Mulvaney, 6.768lb; 2, P Boyle, 5.448lb; 3, P Kavanagh, 4.542lb, 4, T Doherty, 3.828lb; 5, M Kearney, 3.694lb.

Low-water salmon course

Water levels on the Blackwater river have been up and down since the season opened on February 1st, according to guiding instructor Glenda Powell of Blackwater Salmon Fishery in Fermoy, Co Cork.

“We had a few anglers in the first two weeks and towards the end of February the river came into wadeable height and then more rain. Despite the high water, I managed to complete a successful beginners and improvers double-handed casting course,” she said.

On Saturday, June 8th, Glenda will hold a low-water salmon course to include single-handed spey casting, switch rods, nymphing and stripping micro flies. The cost is €150 per person and includes lunch, equipment (if required) and fishing.

“I am also available to take groups or individuals on the Blackwater for tuition and guiding,” she said. For more information and bookings, contact: http://glendapowellguiding.com/contact-booking/about-glenda/

Winning juniors on the Tolka river (from left) S Thornton, D Thomas, D Hennessy, C Walker, E Hazel, J Larkin with Tony Kennedy and the IFI’s Des Chew

Junior results

High-water levels did little to deter the huge turnout of junior anglers for opening day on the river Tolka on St Patrick’s Day. However, the near-flood conditions on the Finglas stretch did result in less fish caught in comparison to previous years.

Just six youngsters weighed-in fish with the heaviest almost 1kg. For their endeavours, each received a rod and reel sponsored by Inland Fisheries Ireland. Results: 1, Jack Larkin; 2, Ella Hazel; 3, Carl Walker.

Mercury ratification

Minister for Environment Richard Bruton has welcomed Ireland’s ratification of the Minamata Convention on mercury. By ratifying, Ireland commits to protecting human health by phasing out mercury, reducing releases into the environment and the safe disposal of waste.

Mercury is a dangerous pollutant, capable of spreading through air and water and can enter the food chain where it accumulates mainly in fish. Exposure to high levels can cause harm to the brain, lungs, kidneys and immune system.

There are currently 128 signatories and 102 ratifications including the EU and 22 of its member states.

