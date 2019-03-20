Holy Faith Clontarf complete league and cup double in girls’ basketball

Holy Faith Clontarf completed a U-19 A All-Ireland schools league and cup double in basketball on Wednesday, as they won 65-41 against Scoil Chriost Ri of Portlaoise in the U-19 A girls’ All-Ireland Schools League final.

Wednesday’s win follows their Subway Schools U-19 A Cup final win back in January, and was just as polished a performance as that one. Superb defence from the Dubliners was the big talking point of the day as they held a talented Portlaoise squad to 41 points.

St Mark’s CS Tallaght, winners of the U-16 C boys’ All-Ireland Schools League final

The charge was led by MVP Maeve O’Seaghdha who finished the game on 25 points for Holy Faith in an all-round superb individual display from the talented Irish international. She was ably supported in a dazzling supporting cast of Elizabeth Black, Bronagh Power Cassidy, Niamh Kenny and Maria Long.

Meanwhile, St Brendan’s College in Mayo won All-Ireland U-19 C boys’ Schools League final glory on Wednesday with a 38-30 point win over O’Carolan College of Nobber, Co Meath.

Standout performances from MVP Sean Lavelle, Dara Lennon and Evan Ivers of St Brendan’s helped them into a 34-21 point lead going into the last quarter, and it was thanks to this cushion that they were able to hold off a superb O’Carolan College comeback down the stretch to win.

Mount Mercy Cork, winners of the All-Ireland U-16 C girls’ Schools League

The U-16 C boys’ All-Ireland Schools League final was a game you could not take your eyes off as St Mark’s Community School of Tallaght and Castletroy College of Limerick dished up a thriller. With the lead, and indeed momentum, changing hands multiple times throughout the game, it was St Mark’s who managed to hold on in the end to be crowned champions on a final score of 54-50.

It was MVP Dwayne Gonga who hit the crucial scores for the Dubliners in the end as the pressure from Castletroy was on until the final buzzer, but two big closing scores from Gonga ensured victory.

A clinical second-half performance saw Mount Mercy Cork home to All-Ireland U-16 C girls’ Schools League glory as they saw off a determined challenge from Loreto College Cavan to be crowned champions on a final scoreline of 26-50.

Superb displays from MVP Tessa Morton, Lauren Crean Hickey and Chloe O’Meara helped their side home to a memorable victory, and it was a big fourth-quarter along with a stunning offensive final-quarter display that helped the Cork side over the line.