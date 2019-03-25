Michael Schumacher’s son to make F1 debut in Ferrari test

Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick, will make his Formula One debut in a test for Ferrari on April 2nd after the Bahrain Grand Prix, it is understood. Ferrari have yet to confirm the test but Mick is expected to drive for the Scuderia on one day and Alfa Romeo, with whom Ferrari have a partnership on the next.

Schumacher was signed to the Ferrari Driver Academy in January. The 19-year-old, who was the European Formula 3 champion last season, will compete for Prema Racing in the F2 championship in the first round of the series in Bahrain. The test is a preliminary step to potentially joining the team with whom his father enjoyed such success.

Michael, who is still in recovery after a severe skiing accident in 2013, won the world championship seven times. Five of the titles were with Ferrari for whom he drove between 1996 and 2006. Mick began racing in karting in 2008 and has since moved through the ranks to F2, the final class before F1.

“I am thrilled that Ferrari has entered a partnership with me and my next future in motorsport will be in red, being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and also of the Scuderia Ferrari family,” Schumacher said after been signed by Ferrari. “This is another step forward in the right direction, and I can only profit from the immense amount of expertise bundled there. Be sure I will make everything to extract whatever helps me achieve my dream, racing in Formula One.

“It is more than obvious that Ferrari has a big place in my heart since I was born and also in the hearts of our family, so I am delighted on a personal level about this opportunity as well.” – Guardian