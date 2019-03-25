Michael Schumacher’s son to make F1 debut in Ferrari test

19-year-old Mick Schumacher to debut for Ferrari after April’s Bahrain Grand Prix

Giles Richards

Mick Schmuacher is going to make his F1 debut for Ferrari next month. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Mick Schmuacher is going to make his F1 debut for Ferrari next month. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick, will make his Formula One debut in a test for Ferrari on April 2nd after the Bahrain Grand Prix, it is understood. Ferrari have yet to confirm the test but Mick is expected to drive for the Scuderia on one day and Alfa Romeo, with whom Ferrari have a partnership on the next.

Schumacher was signed to the Ferrari Driver Academy in January. The 19-year-old, who was the European Formula 3 champion last season, will compete for Prema Racing in the F2 championship in the first round of the series in Bahrain. The test is a preliminary step to potentially joining the team with whom his father enjoyed such success.

Michael, who is still in recovery after a severe skiing accident in 2013, won the world championship seven times. Five of the titles were with Ferrari for whom he drove between 1996 and 2006. Mick began racing in karting in 2008 and has since moved through the ranks to F2, the final class before F1.

“I am thrilled that Ferrari has entered a partnership with me and my next future in motorsport will be in red, being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and also of the Scuderia Ferrari family,” Schumacher said after been signed by Ferrari. “This is another step forward in the right direction, and I can only profit from the immense amount of expertise bundled there. Be sure I will make everything to extract whatever helps me achieve my dream, racing in Formula One.

“It is more than obvious that Ferrari has a big place in my heart since I was born and also in the hearts of our family, so I am delighted on a personal level about this opportunity as well.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.