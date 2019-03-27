Further claims of corruption made against AIBA from Rio Olympics

As the international boxing association (AIBA) continues to struggle with controversy and convincing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of its place in the Tokyo Games in 2020, French newspaper Le Monde has claimed further evidence of corruption in the Rio 2016 boxing tournament.

The AIBA’s governance, financial management and integrity of its competitions are among the concerns currently being assessed by the IOC and depending on the outcome could lead to the IOC stripping AIBA of the right to organise the Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo.

Le Monde and Bulgarian newspaper Bulgaria Today say they received evidence of corruption in a recording of a phone conversation between a judge and a member of the Mongolian team staff.

The papers allege that in the conversation a judge told the Mongolian official it would require $250,000 (€220,000) if they wanted their fighter to qualify for the final.

According to the Le Monde source, money was not paid over. The Mongolian boxer lost his semifinal the following day after a close fight.

Irish Bantamweight world champion Michael Conlan was involved in one of the most controversial contests in Rio. Having appeared to dominate a quarter-final against Vladimir Nikitin, the bout was given to the Russian, who was subsequently unable to take part in his semifinal due to the injuries inflicted by Conlan.

Last year The Irish Times reported that in an official three page report from Irish boxing team manager Joe Hennigan, Irish management were informed during the boxing competition that fights at the games had been fixed.

It further claimed that the medal hopes of Conlan, were “gone” before he stepped into the ring.

Coach Zaur Antia, a native Georgian, who can speak Russian was, said Hennigan, told by one of the Russian coaches that Conlan’s medal and others had already been decided. The Russian coach in question has not been named in the report.

All 36 referees and judges used at the Rio Games were sidelined during the AIBA investigation.