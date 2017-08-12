Conor McGregor: ‘I will be a god of boxing’

UFC fighter: ‘I have been boxing my whole life so this is not a new experience for me’
Conor McGregor has said he will be a ‘god of boxing’ after his bout with Floyd Mayweather. Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty

Conor McGregor has said he will be a “god of boxing” after his fight with Floyd Mayweather.

The Irish MMA star will participate in his first boxing contest on August 26th when he tries to end Mayweather’s 49-fight unbeaten record.

Given McGregor’s lack of experience and Mayweather’s reputation as one of the sport’s finest fighters, many observers are predicting a mis-match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

But McGregor, a two-weight UFC champion who has previously claimed he would beat Mayweather inside four rounds, remains confident he can shock the world.

“I have a game plan and I will execute it perfectly, like always,” he said at a media workout in Las Vegas.

“I have been boxing my whole life so this is not a new experience for me.

“I will rule over MMA and boxing with an iron fist after August 26th.

“The critics say that Floyd has been there before. They discredit my training, my skills, my accomplishments.

Underdog

“This isn’t new to me though, just like boxing isn’t new to me. I am no stranger to being the underdog on paper. I am a seasoned veteran and I am confident that I am the better man.

“After Saturday August 26th, I will be a god of boxing.”

Mayweather has seen off the likes of Ricky Hatton, Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya during his professional boxing career and is aiming to surpass Rocky Marciano’s record and move to 50-0.

But McGregor believes he can end the 40-year-old’s flawless record in “the biggest fight of all time”.

He said: “The story of the fight will be waiting to see who takes a step back first. We all know Floyd is a great defensive boxer and he isn’t going to keep coming forward like he says. If he does, it’s going to be a quick night for me.

“This camp has been amazing. I’m getting better by the day, more alert, quicker.

“My weight is at a good place but I’m going to be a much bigger man than Floyd when I we step in the ring for the fight and I think that makes a difference.

“It means the world to have fans travelling from Ireland and all over the world for this fight. This is the biggest fight of all time and we owe them a hell of a show.”

