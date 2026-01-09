Former TD Violet-Anne Wynne owes €5,350 to ex-employee from unfair dismissal award, court hears

Former TD for the Clare constituency, Violet-Anne Wynne, is making €50 weekly payments to former employee

Residual debt owed by former TD Violet-Anne Wynne to an ex-employee following a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) award now totals €5,350, a court heard on Friday.

At Ennis District Court, Co Clare, solicitor Shiofra Hassett said payments continue to be made to her client, Fiona Smyth, by Ms Wynne. She said the payments were being made on an ad-hoc basis.

The case was listed for Judge Alec Gabbett to monitor payments by Ms Wynne.

In court on Friday, Judge Gabbett asked Ms Wynne what progress has been made with regard to payments.

In response, Ms Wynne said: “I have been making all the payments – the ad-hoc thing is a reference to Christmas.”

Judge Gabbett told Ms Wynne: “You continue to make payments, that’s fine so.”

Ms Hassett confirmed the amount outstanding to Ms Smyth now totals €5,350.

In court last July, Judge Gabbett directed that Ms Wynne pay €50 per week to Ms Smyth in order to pay off a then-residual €6,500 debt to her former constituency office worker.

In August, 2024, the WRC ordered Ms Wynne to pay the €11,500 after finding she had unfairly dismissed Ms Smyth.

Ms Wynne, who previously received a TD’s annual salary of €113,679, lost her seat in the Clare constituency in the 2024 general election. She stood as an Independent in 2024, having been elected as a Sinn Féin representative in 2020.

Last September, Ms Wynne told Judge Gabbett that because she is now in receipt of a weekly payment, she can pay the €50 per week owed to Ms Smyth.

Asked how much she is in receipt of weekly,, Ms Wynne said €565.

Solicitor for Ms Smyth, Daragh Hassett, told the court last September he was informed by the Oireachtas of a termination payment available to Ms Wynne on losing her seat in the Dáil. He said this payment amounted to €18,946.50.

Ms Wynne confirmed she received the termination payment and paid €5,000 from it to Ms Smyth earlier in 2025.

Asked by Judge Gabbett what happened to the balance, which was just under €14,000, Ms Wynne said: “This was the only income I had from the time the general election was called last November (2024) until a tax-back payment I have received.”

Judge Gabbett adjourned the case to April 17th for further monitoring of the payments to be made by Ms Wynne.