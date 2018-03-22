Comfortable Glenanne face Railway Union over the weekend

It is not difficult to see where the scramble is taking place as the EY Irish Hockey League comes towards the packed home straight over the next month or so.

Glenanne, 10 points ahead, are comfortably at the top of the table and in pole position to claim the first of the two European spots for next season. Beneath them is where the action takes place.

Lisnagarvey from way out were always going to be the team with games in hand, and after the recent snow that has gotten worse. Games in hand are never as good as points on the board, but the Ulster side have one game in hand against second placed Three Rock Rovers. If they win that it would put them in second place to Glenanne, and level on matches with Rovers.

This weekend could be the one where ‘Garvey leap the Dublin side to go second place as they have two scheduled matches, one in Cookstown on Saturday and a second against Pembroke at home in Comber Road on Sunday.

Two wins for Garvey would secure second position outright for now even if Rovers beat Banbridge on Saturday at Grange Road.

Both Rovers and ‘Garvey are level on 26 points, with Rovers second on the table with more goals scored and a better goal difference.

It is Glenanne – they face Railway Union this weekend – who remain in control. The Dublin team can earn a maximum of 12 points from their four remaining matches for a maximum of 48 points. There will be bumps along the way but Rovers can earn 15 points for a maximum of 41 points, and ‘Garvey can earn 18 points for a maximum of 44 points.