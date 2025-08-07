Trump should use influence with Netanyahu to stop war in Gaza, says Taoiseach

US president Donald Trump should use all his influence with Israel to get prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu to stop the war in Gaza and end the starvation of Palestinians to prevent thousands of more deaths in the enclave, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin said that while there was now broad agreement within the European Union that the war in Gaza should end, the country with the most influence over Israel was clearly the United States and he believed Mr Trump should use that influence to end the conflict.

“Well, I believe he ( Mr Trump) should use his influence, and he’s a man of peace, he’s a man who hates war, and I believe the US can put pressure on Israel to stop this terrible war – too many innocent people are losing their lives, too many children are losing their lives.

“The European Union also has to collectively continue to put pressure on Israel. There’s no argument within the European Union now in terms of the catastrophe that is unfolding for so many people ….. it’s clear the people of Gaza are suffering terribly,” he said.

Speaking at a State Commemoration to mark the 250th anniversary of Daniel O’Connell in his native Caherdaniel in Kerry, Mr Martin said that he had no doubt, but that O’Connell would be horrified by what is happening in Gaza and Ukraine given his belief in democracy and freedom.

“I believe he would have been appalled by it, the injustice that’s been meted out. I believe he would have called for the release of all hostages, for all the violence and the war to stop, and for a huge distribution and surge of humanitarian aid properly into Gaza.

“We are all appalled, as I said in my speech, in many ways, the legacy of O’Connell is that we do stand up and speak out for those who are suffering in Ukraine, in Gaza, in Sudan and other places of conflict,” he said.

“But what’s happening within Gaza now is beyond any moral compass. There is a moral obligation on Israel to stop the killing, stop the killing of innocent people who are queuing for food, stop the killing of children, stop the starvation.

“It offends everyone across the world, and Israel itself has to stop, and I believe forces within Israel, that opinion within Israel is strengthened against the behaviour and activities of prime minister Netanyahu and his colleagues.”

Mr Martin defended Ireland’s actions in relation to what is happening in Gaza, saying that Ireland had adopted one of the strongest and most supportive positions in relation to the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.

“Our stand on Gaza is one of the strongest in the world and in Europe we are working with other countries to put more pressure on Israel – everyone is now looking for a ceasefire because what is happening there is terrible (but) there is a pathway, in my view, to stopping this war.”

Some 50 or so pro-Palestine supporters mounted a protest outside the grounds of Derrynane House during the O’Connell 250th commemoration, calling on the government to immediately enact the Occupied Territories Bill to outlaw trade with illegal Israeli settlements.