Gardaí begin murder investigation following man’s death in Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí have begun a murder investigation into the death of Ian Walsh at his home in Co Tipperary earlier this week.

Mr Walsh (49) was found in his home at Ravenswood, on the Cregg Road in Carrick-on-Suir by family members at about 2am on Monday.

The avid rail enthusiast and worker was unresponsive and sustained several visible injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services a short time later.

A postmortem examination was completed on his remains on Wednesday and gardaí in Clonmel have now confirmed that their investigation has been upgraded to murder.

The cause of death is not being released by gardaí for operational reasons.

Mr Walsh worked as a signal man at Kent Station in Cork, having previously worked in catering with Irish Rail on its Waterford service and as an instructor at the Irish Rail Training School at Inchicore.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them

In particular, they are asking for anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary, or who has dashcam footage, in the Cregg Road area between 8pm last Friday when he was last seen alive, and 3.30am on Monday when they arrived on the scene.

Members of the public are being asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on (052) 617 7640, via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any other Garda station.

Iarnród Éireann paid tribute to Mr Walsh, who was well known among staff and train enthusiasts for his work in helping to record Ireland’s rail heritage, particularly in the south and southeast.

“All of us in Iarnród Éireann are shocked and saddened at Ian’s passing. Ian was a well-known and popular colleague across the company, both in his working life in roles from catering to signalling, and for his passion for railway and transport tourism and heritage,” it said. “Our thoughts are with his family, and his friends in the railway and beyond, at this difficult time.”

Rail heritage group Táilte Tours also paid tribute to Mr Walsh, saying he had been a huge supporter of the group and of Ireland’s rich railway heritage for many years.

“Ian ran five rail tours of his own over the course of the mid to late 2000s and was very much a pioneer in ‘outside the box’ tours in Ireland, starting them from locations such as Waterford and Limerick, in an era when tours were generally based in Dublin or Belfast,” it said.

“He was more than happy to pass his experience and expertise on when we started operations a few years ago; for those of you who enjoyed the ‘surprise’ rare track moves on our Cork-based railtours, you can thank Ian, who went far beyond the extra mile to ensure our operations went off without a hitch.

“He had a wonderful knowledge of the Iarnród Éireann system and its people, and had also developed a passion for Bus Éireann operations, diligently recording the last runs on several rural routes in the southeast as they disappeared, quickly becoming a friend to bus drivers in the Cork and Waterford areas.”