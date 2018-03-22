Ireland’s World Cup hopes remain alive as UAE stun Zimbabwe

Ireland’s hopes of playing at the 2019 Cricket World Cup were kept alive by the UAE’s stunning defeat of hosts Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday.

Ireland must beat Afghanistan in the final Super Sixes match at the same ground on Friday to join the West Indies at next year’s finals in England and Wales. Afghanistan, now coached by former Ireland boss Phil Simmons, will qualify if they win the game.

In a rain-affected match, the UAE made 235 for seven in 47.5 overs before a rain storm hit the Harare Sports Club.

After a long delay, Zimbabwe were set a revised target of 230 in 40 overs. They got off to a terrible start and were 45 for three in the 12th over when key batsman Brendan Taylor was bowled by left-arm spinner Ahmed Raza.

But a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket between PJ Moor – a former player at Dublin club YMCA – and Sean Williams had the crowds at a packed Harare Sports Club dancing in the old wooden stands.

Moor went for 39 but top-scorer Williams was joined by Sikandar Raza in another key partnership of 61 for the fifth wicket that brought the hosts within touching distance of their target.

Craig Ervine – who played as a professional for the Northern Knights in the Irish interprovincial series – tried to push Zimbabwe over the finishing line but the departureof Williams for 80 changed the match as the crowd were stunned into silence.

Amir Hayat then bowled a brilliant penultimate over, conceding just two singles, leaving Zimbabwe requiring 15 from the final over.

UAE opening bowler Mohammad Naveed was tasked with bowling it and despite Ervine hitting the third ball to the boundary they came up three runs short.