The controversy surrounding the four-year ban handed to 35-year-old Carlow footballer Ray Walker for failing a drugs test has been a bit of a low rumbler over the last few days but this morning Kerry player Stephen O’Brien has said he fully backs the testing regime. Walker has since accepted the ban and said the substance was taken unintentionally but O’Brien says it is absolutely paramount that players know what they’re putting in their bodies. “I can only speak from our perspective and our dietitians and those who advise us could not have stressed any more how important the issue of strict liability was for anything you put in your body. Obviously you’re not getting tested every game but I can’t see performance-enhancing drugs being a big issue but I don’t know for sure,” he says. Meanwhile, the lack of action at the moment means pitches all over the country are getting an unexpected break and the surface at Croke Park is no different. Pitch manager Stuart Wilson told Paul Keane yesterday that plans for resurfacing may well be put on hold because of the lack of play.

It’s fair to say the world is in a strange place at the moment and some of the strangest noises are coming out of the United States. In his column this morning Dave Hannigan looks at Florida’s decision to reclassify WWE wrestling as an “essential industry” looks truly bizarre in the face of so many deaths across the country but is also very much linked to Donald Trump’s ties with the organisation. “When Trump first jump-started his run for office in 2015, pundits considered the grotesque tone of his outré candidacy and christened it the first WWE presidential campaign. In his bizarro world, no finer compliment,” he writes.