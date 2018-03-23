Paul Dunne makes strong start in Dominican Republic

American Brice Garnett’s nine-under-par 63 affords him the early clubhouse lead
Paul Dunne: playing on a sponsor’s invitation. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Paul Dunne: playing on a sponsor’s invitation. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

 

With some blank weeks in the European Tour schedule at this point in the season, Paul Dunne’s search for fresh pasture has taken him to the Dominican Republic.

Dunne is competing in the Corales Puntacana Championship – which is on the PGA Tour – and the Greystones golfer opened with a bogey-free 67, five-under, to get into contention.

He is playing on a sponsor’s invitation and birdied four of his opening six holes. He then reeled off nine straight pars before rediscovering his birdie touch on the Par 3 16th to make a strong start in the tournament for players not eligible to play in the WGC Match Play.

Waterford man Séamus Power also made a strong start, signing for a four-under-par 68. Power – in his second season on the US circuit and currently sitting 132nd on the FedEx Cup rankings – had just one bogey, on the ninth, to turn in one-under and then picked up birdies on the 13th, 14th and 18th to move up the leaderboard.

Graeme McDowell carded an eventful two-under 70 that included six birdies and four bogeys.

American Brice Garnett’s nine-under-par 63 gave him the early clubhouse lead, a shot clear of Canadian Correy Conners.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.