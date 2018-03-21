Champions Cup returns to free-to-air on Channel 4 and TV3

As of next season both will air one live match per round in pools and knockout stages
TV3 will air live coverage of next season’s Champions Cup. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

European rugby’s premier club competition will be shown on terrestrial television for the first time since 2003 next season.

Champions Cup fixtures are to be shown live on free-to-air television on TV3 in Ireland and Channel 4 in the UK.

The deal with the EPCR sees both broadcasters secure the right to screen one live match each per round during the Champions Cup pool stage, as well as one live match from each of the knockout rounds over the next four years.

The rights for the tournament are currently shared between BT Sport and Sky, however the former have signed a new exclusive deal starting from the 2018-19 season through to 2022.

BT’s existing contract is not going to be affected, with the broadcaster understood to be happy to show some games for free in order to try and boost the tournament’s profile.

The Champions Cup also aims to extend its reach across the USA following the announcement that NBC Sports will broadcast every Champions Cup match starting from next season.

This season’s Champions Cup returns on Easter weekend, with Munster welcoming Toulon to Thomond Park on March 31st (Sky Sports). Leinster meanwhile face Saracens at the Aviva on April 1st (BT).

