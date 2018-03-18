Rory McIlroy calls for alcohol limits at events due to unruly fans

Four-time major winner was subjected to constant heckles on Saturday in Orlando
Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler wait to putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo

Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler wait to putt on the 17th green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo

 

US golf fans, a group known for expressing their feelings, are beginning to grate on Rory McIlroy. The world No13 was subjected to heckles during Saturday’s third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and wondered whether limiting alcohol sales could remedy the matter.

“There was one guy out there who kept yelling my wife’s name,” said McIlroy, who was two shots off the leader Henrik Stenson going into Sunday’s final round. “I was going to go over and have a chat with him. I don’t know, I think it’s gotten a little much, to be honest. I think that they need to limit alcohol sales on the course, or they need to do something because every week, it seems like guys are complaining about it more and more.”

McIlroy is not the only golfer to have complained about hecklers recently. In February’s Honda Classic Justin Thomas had a spectator who shouted for his ball to land in the bunker removed.

“I don’t want to kick someone out just to kick them out. It’s just so inappropriate. We’re out here trying to win a golf tournament,” said Thomas, who went on to win the tournament.

“I know that people want to come and enjoy themselves, and I’m all for that, but it’s when the comments get personal and people get a little bit rowdy it can get a little much,” added McIlroy on Saturday. “It used to be you bring beers on the course but not liquor. And now it seems like everyone’s walking around with a cocktail. So I don’t know if it’s just go back to people walking around with beers in their hand, that’s fine, but I don’t know.”

Last month, McIlroy commented on the raucous support for Tiger Woods and the effect it has on the American. “It’s tiring. I need a couple Advil. I’ve got a headache after all that,” said McIlroy. – Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.