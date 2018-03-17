Rory McIlroy within striking distance at Bay Hill

McIlroy seeking to end 18-month wait for at title at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

 

Rory McIlroy moved right back into contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after a five-under par 67 in the third round left him just two shots off the lead.

McIlroy started the day well down the pecking order but as he moved up through the field, Henrik Stenson failed to extend his advantage and the Northern Irishman goes into Sunday’s final round with a real chance of ending his 18-month wait for a title.

Stenson still leads on 12-under par, one ahead of Bryson DeChambeau after picking up one shot in a round of 71.

Tiger Woods carded a third-round three-under-par 69 to keep himself just about in the hunt at Bay Hill on seven under overall. Woods bogeyed the second before three birdies in four holes from the third put him back on track.

Another bogey and birdie followed before he finished his round birdie-bogey-birdie. Justin Rose hit a 67 to move on to nine under while Rickie Fowler finished bogey, double bogey to drop to eight under.

