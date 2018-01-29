Jason Day claims first title in 20 months after playoff triumph

Australian beats Sweden’s Alex Noren on sixth extra hole on Monday
Australia’s Jason Day won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines after a six-hole playoff with Sweden’s Alex Noren that ended on Monday morning. Photograph: Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Australia’s Jason Day won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines after a six-hole playoff with Sweden’s Alex Noren that ended on Monday morning. Photograph: Donald Miralle/Getty Images

 

Australian Jason Day won for the first time in 20 months when he beat Alex Noren in a playoff at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Monday.

Day sealed victory with a birdie at the sixth extra hole after Swede Noren found a water hazard with his second shot at the par-five 18th.

It was the 11th PGA Tour triumph for Day, who had not won since the 2016 Players Championship when he was ranked number one in the world.

Day and Noren could not be separated in five extra holes on Sunday before the playoff was suspended due to darkness.

It lasted just one more hole on the resumption on Monday morning after Noren narrowly failed to clear the pond guarding the green with his second shot.

The Swede was seeking his maiden PGA Tour victory. He has won nine times on the European Tour.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.