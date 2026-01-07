Irish food and drink exports hit record €19bn in 2025 despite ‘volatile’ trade environment

Irish drinks exports increased by just 2 per cent in 2025, dragged down by a 5 per cent decline in whiskey sales.

The value of Irish food and drink exports increased by 12 per cent to a record €19 billion last year, Bord Bia has said in its latest annual export report, despite what the food agency described as one of the most volatile trading environments in recent years.

Dairy, beef, and seafood exports all increased in the year, according to the report, amid higher prices on global markets for these products.

However, the growth of Irish drinks export values tumbled from 19 per cent in 2024 to just 2 per cent in 2025, standing at €2 billion at the end of last year.

This was largely due to a sharp 5 per cent decline in the value of Irish whiskey exports, which account for 45 per cent of the total, to €930 million.

Bord Bia said drinks exporters were forced to adapt to “new trading conditions” because of US president Donald Trump’s tariffs on goods entering the US, which remains the single largest destination for Irish drinks exports.

Yet, despite heightened trade tensions between the US and the European Union, North America remained an important export market, particularly for dairy exports, the value of which increased by 11 per cent to €1 billion.

Looking ahead, Bord Bia said food and drink exporters are starting 2026 with a “more cautious outlook”.

More to follow ...