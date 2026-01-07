Kingspan axes spin-off of unit riding data centres boom

Last September, the group announced that it was exploring plans to list about 25 per cent of the business on Euronext Amsterdam as soon as the first quarter of 2026.

Kingspan has shelved plans to publicly list its advanced building systems unit Advnsys, less than four months after announcing it to the market as the group sought to capitalise on the artificial intelligence-driven boom in data centre construction.

The Cavan-based insulation giant said on Wednesday that it will now retain 100 per cent ownership of the unit and will hold a capital markets day in the US later in the year to provide further insights on the strategy.

Kingspan chief executive Gene Murtagh said the group was “very pleased with investor appetite” for Advnsys, a world leader in bespoke critical infrastructure primarily focused on data centres, ventilation, and daylighting.

“In light of that interest, and given current momentum and outlook, our considered view is that retaining full ownership of this fast-growing business is the optimum route to maximise value for our stakeholders,” he said.

Kingspan said it believes strongly in the unit’s trajectory, including its target of more than doubling EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) over the next four to five years.

Shares in Kingspan jumped as much as 13.5 per cent immediately after the initial announcement.