Top players set to sport new sponsorship garb at the Masters

Justin Rose will have a new sponsorship logo on his clothing at the Masters. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Justin Rose will bear a new sponsorship logo on his clothing at the Masters this week, a further indication of the pulling power of leading golfers.

The Englishman – ranked ninth in the world, a gold medallist in the 2016 Olympics and winner of the US Open in 2013 – has signed a new three-year deal with Teneo, the global consultancy group headed by Irish man Paul Keary.

“As the firm continues to expand around the world, our investment in golf and sports more broadly strongly supports Teneo’s growth ambitions, helping us to find new ways to engage with clients and partners,” said Keary of the new partnership, which will also mean the company sponsors the player’s innovative Rose Ladies Series, aimed at developing young women golfers.

Rose, who lost out to Rory McIlroy in a playoff last year, will wear the branding for the first time this week in Augusta.

“Their focus on helping clients during critical moments matches my ambition to deliver at the highest level on the golf course,” said Rose, who won the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour earlier this season.

Interestingly, Rose succeeds Shane Lowry as a Teneo brand ambassador. Lowry enjoyed a five-year deal with the company from 2020-2025 but now sports the branding of another global consultancy Consello – founded by Declan Kelly, once of Teneo – on his clothing. Lowry signed a multiyear deal with Consello back in January.

It’s the details that count

Sometimes, tournament sponsors literally go the extra mile and Michael Kim, for one, was among those appreciative of Valero – title sponsors of the Texas Open – laying on charter flights from San Antonio to Augusta in advance of the Masters.

“Player transportation and staff was waiting for us with our courtesy cars, Mercedes SUVs ... of course, the tent was green. They even had a sprinter van for golf bags to take directly to the bag room at the club ... it’s the little details,” said an appreciative Kim on his social media platforms.

Augusta Diaries (Sun before)



-2hr charter ride from San Antonio to Augusta huge thanks to Valero.



-Most players were pretty tired from the 27 holes in rain and wind. Caddies especially



-Player transportation and staff was waiting for us with our courtesy cars Mercedes SUVs…… pic.twitter.com/5Sr0sPQZGV — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) April 6, 2026

Kim – winner of the French Open last season – secured a tied-runners-up finish to JJ Spaun in the Texas Open, his first top-10 anywhere since last year’s India Open, in an event disrupted by weather, which meant him playing 27 holes in concluding his third round and final rounds on Sunday.

The American is playing in his third Masters, with a best finish of tied-27th last year.

Augusta flower power

The azalea flowers on the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

What’s in a name? Well, for each of the 18 holes at Augusta National, which was created on the site of the former Fruitland Nurseries, it was decided that they would be named after the many trees and shrubs and flowers which adorned the terrain.

So it is, for instance, that the famed Par 3, 12th hole is known as Golden Bell, the Par 5, 13th is Azalea and the finishing hole is Holly.

The naming process was conducted by Louis Alphonse Berkman – son of PJA Berkman, who owned the orchard before it became a golf course – along with Augusta National founder Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts.

Louis became a member of the club and, from 1932, headed the Beautification Committee which decided where to locate the 18 varieties.

It is estimated that since the course was built, more than 80,000 plants of over 350 varieties have been added to the club’s lands.

Warm and calm

Augusta forecast for the season’s first Major is mainly sunny weather with the strongest winds reaching 24km/h. Photograph: Getty Images

No sign of Storm Dave or other such meteorological disruptions for this 90th edition of the Masters, with the weather forecast set to provide near ideal conditions through the tournament.

The forecast for the season’s first Major is mainly sunny weather with the strongest winds – reaching 24km/h (15mph) – due for Thursday’s first round, occasionally gusting to 32km/h.

Otherwise, it looks like plain sailing with temperatures on Thursday reaching a high of 23 degrees for that opening round and rising to a high of 29 for Sunday’s final round.

Thankfully, there are no signs of any thunderstorms in the forecast to cause any delays.

By the Numbers: 91

The final field for this 90th edition of the Masters has 91 competitors, the entry list completed after the Valero Texas Open, which was won by JJ Spaun, who was already exempt as the US Open champion. The withdrawals of Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods last week brought the numbers in the field down from 93 to 91, unchanged after Texas, where no new exemption emerged.

Word of Mouth

“I think the biggest lesson for me was learning that I don’t have to be perfect to win golf tournaments ... I need to just continue to use that mindset for the rest of the season” – JJ Spaun headed into the Masters with momentum on the back of his win in the Valero Texas Open. Spaun is making his third appearance in the tournament with a best finish of tied-23rd in 2022.