Masters 2026: Tee times, what TV channel is it on, Augusta weather, players to watch

When is it on?

The Masters will begin at Augusta National, Georgia, on Thursday, April 9th. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, winners of 11 Masters between them, will launch the tournament as per tradition as honorary starters. The first Major of the year will run until Sunday, April 12th.

How can I follow it all?

On television, the tournament is exclusively on Sky Sports and NowTV all week, with plentiful build-up before it kicks off with a live broadcast from 2pm on Thursday. Alternatively or additionally, you can follow the tournament by downloading the Masters app, where every single shot of the tournament can be watched on your phone, making it unrivalled coverage to follow your favourite players. The Irish Times will also be covering the Masters for all four days on our live blog.

What are the tee times?

The tee times will updated here when made available on Tuesday afternoon.

How many Irish players are playing and what are their chances?

It is nice to say that Ireland has the defending champion for the first time in Rory McIlroy. There is not much left to be said about his whirlwind victory last year to finally win the green jacket and the career Grand Slam. McIlroy etched himself in the history of golf and will make his 18th Masters appearance this week. He has been taking advantage of his status as champion by attending the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday and playing golf with his father, Gerry, at the venue on Sunday. On Tuesday, he will host the champions’ dinner.

Only three players have defended the title in the history of the Masters, so it will be a tough task to match the heroics last year, but McIlroy proved he has all the shots for Augusta after his playoff victory over Justin Rose and is free from the pressure of trying to complete the career Grand Slam.

Elsewhere, Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin are in the field. Lowry had said he wanted to be the first Irishman to win the Masters. That did not happen, but he said McIlroy putting the jacket on him on Sunday would be the next best thing. Lowry has had a few heartbreaks this year, losing two tournaments with leads in the latter stages, but has a good record around Augusta and will fancy contending again. McKibbin will make his debut in the Masters after he qualifying for winning the Hong Kong Open in November in impressive fashion.

Shane Lowry with his caddie, Darren Reynolds, on the practice range before the 2026 Masters Tournament. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Who is playing and who are the favourites?

It is the first Masters since 1994 without Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Woods has had a much-publicised fallout from a car crash and driving under influence arrest from two weeks ago, which led to his withdrawal, while Mickelson is attending to a family health matter.

Scottie Scheffler (6-1) is still the player to beat, having won two of the last three Majors and two of the last four Masters tournaments. He won on the PGA Tour in January but has been slightly off his relentless best since then and missed his warm-up PGA Tour event after the birth of his second child, but he should be in contention by the back nine on Sunday. The 2023 champion, Jon Rahm, is next in the betting (9-1) having shown good form on LIV this year, as has Bryson DeChambeau (12-1) who won two tournaments in a row on LIV and was in the final group with McIlroy last year. McIlroy is also 12-1 to win.

What is the weather forecast for Augusta?

The forecast is for a dry week at Augusta, and it has been dry in the build-up, which should have the course playing firmer and faster than the previous few years. Sunday is set for 29 degrees and sunny. There is a slight breeze expected on Thursday, but otherwise calm conditions should prevail.

What is the Masters winner’s prize?

The prize money breakdown for the 2026 Masters will be announced before the first round, but last year, Rory McIlroy won $4.2 million (€3.6 million) for victory. The winner also receives the priceless green jacket, along with a lifetime invitation to play in the Masters, a replica of the Masters champion’s trophy that permanently resides at Augusta National, and a gold medal.