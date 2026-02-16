Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy shine on final day at Pebble Beach as Morikawa wins title

Shane Lowry of Ireland lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Photograph: Mike Mulholland/Getty

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy had pleasing final days at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour, if ultimately too far back to threaten the champion Collin Morikawa.

Lowry continued his good form with a top 10 finish and a five-under-par 67 for an 18 under total, coming home in 32 shots. It is his fifth time in the top 12 in his last six events worldwide.

McIlroy had a mixed week as defending champion but he impressed on the final day with an eight-under-par 64, which featured eight birdies and no bogeys.

“There was a couple of destructive tee shots yesterday but everything feels in pretty good shape,” said McIlroy, who finished tied 14th.

“But all-in-all some really good stuff this week and I’m pretty encouraged going into next week for sure.”

One shot better than McIlroy on Sunday was world number one Scottie Scheffler, who made a remarkable final-round charge, including a stunning eagle on the par 5 18th when he hit a 186-yard iron approach to within three feet. After a 63, Scheffler held the clubhouse lead when he concluded his round, but finished tied fourth, two shots behind.

Morikawa secured his first PGA Tour victory since 2023 after a birdie at the last gave him a one-shot win over Sepp Straka and Min Woo Lee.

“Pebble Beach was always a course that you just wanted to come and play,” Morikawa said. “You wanted to come and play against the pros and the best in the world. ... I’m going ​to enjoy this one for sure. We’re at Pebble Beach, so I’m going to enjoy this one.”

It was an adventurous final stretch for the American. He took the lead ⁠with birdies on 15 and 16 before dropping back with a bogey on the par-3 17th. He had a long wait after his tee shot ‌on ‌the ​par-5 18th as his playing partner Jacob Bridgeman was in trouble.

His second shot into the par 5 was just to the right of the green, but he rolled the ball to within a few feet and then finished the job.