Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan (second left), Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee (third left) and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant (third right) during the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference at Iveagh House in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The Government is under pressure to establish its own Omagh bombing inquiry with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant suggesting not having one in the Republic would be “unthinkable” as there are bound to be unanswered questions at the end of the ongoing UK inquiry.

His remarks came after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin on Thursday.

Bryant also urged Irish Ministers to suspend Ireland’s interstate legal action against the previous UK government’s Legacy Act.

On August 15th, 1998, a dissident republican car bombing in Omagh, Co Tyrone, killed 29 people including a woman who was pregnant with twins, in the worst atrocity of the Troubles.

The ongoing UK inquiry, chaired by Andrew Turnbull, is holding evidential hearings to determine whether the incident could reasonably have been prevented by UK authorities, but has also heard evidence in recent weeks relating to Irish State agencies.

Bereaved families have reiterated calls for the Irish Government to launch its own public inquiry in light of what has emerged from the Belfast proceedings.

Bryant and other British ministers met Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan in Dublin on Thursday.

Afterwards, McEntee said the Omagh bombing inquiry was discussed and Irish Ministers reiterated the Government’s commitment to “co-operating fully” and to the families of the victims “in making sure that they find truth and justice and accountability as well.”

Bryant said the two Ggovernments were “utterly aligned” with legislation addressing the legacy of the Troubles progressing through both Westminster and the Oireachtas.

Bryant said he raised the possibility of the Government suspending its interstate case during the meeting with his Irish counterparts. At a press conference he told them: “I would urge you to do so again. I don’t think [the case is] necessary.”

Ireland initiated the European Court of Human Rights interstate case against the UK in 2023 over concerns the former Conservative government’s Legacy Act breached international human rights law.

The current UK Labour government has since introduced legislation to repeal and replace the previous Legacy Act.

McEntee said she had every confidence the legislation would be replaced but said: “We do intend to remove that case. However, while the current [contentious] legislation is still law, there’s a challenge there for us.”

On the Omagh inquiry, Byrant said: “It’s difficult to see if there are still questions at the end of this process, which there might well be, that there wouldn’t be an inquiry here as well.”

O’Callaghan spoke of the Government’s co-operation with the Omagh inquiry in the North including the Garda providing it with 50,000 documents. “If at the end of that inquiry there are further questions that remain outstanding and could be answered through an inquiry in the South, I have an open mind in respect of that and it may be necessary to go down that route.”

He highlighted problems that could arise if there were parallel inquiries taking place “as a result of a witness in one inquiry being believed, [and] the same witness in the other inquiry not being believed.”

McEntee said “if there are elements that are unanswered, then we are absolutely committed to looking at a second inquiry and that’s something that has been communicated directly to victims’ families.”

She added: “If there is a requirement or a need, this Government, or indeed I believe any other future government, will not be found wanting.” – Additional reporting: PA