Last year, the church announced that then moderator Rev Trevor Gribben was to stand down following review

An investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) after the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) admitted failures in safeguarding has received contacts from 168 people.

A senior officer said 10 files have been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland and two arrests have been made in relation to sexual communication with a child and sexual assault of a child and rape.

Last year, the church announced that then moderator Rev Trevor Gribben was to stand down after a review found “serious and significant failings” in central safeguarding functions from 2009 to 2022.

It emerged that failures included situations where the church did not respond when people who had suffered harm sought help, and instances where offenders returned to worship in church but were “inadequately monitored”.

The PSNI then launched a criminal investigation.

Providing an update, the force said detectives have “continued to assess and investigate information received from victims, witnesses, safeguarding partners and other parties”.

It said so far 168 people have contacted police directly to report concerns or provide information and added that a “significant volume of documents are under review by the dedicated PSNI team”.

It added that two arrests have been made in relation to the offences of sexual communication with a child and sexual assault of a child and rape.

The PSNI said 10 files have been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service and 10 voluntary interviews under Pace (Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984) have taken place.

[ Presbyterians coming to terms with fallout from safeguarding issuesOpens in new window ]

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: “Over the past year, our specialist investigation team has worked to carefully assess and progress the information provided to us.

“We recognise that behind these figures are people, some of whom have carried difficult experiences for many years.

“I want to thank everyone who has found the courage to speak to police and place their trust in our investigation.

“Our message one year on is particularly for anyone who has not yet spoken to us. It is not too late to come forward.

“We want to hear from anyone who has experienced harm, witnessed concerning behaviour or has information relating to safeguarding concerns that were known by, reported to, or otherwise connected with the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.”

The senior officer added: “We understand that speaking to police can be difficult.

“You do not have to have all the answers, and you do not have to decide immediately what you want to happen next.

“Our specialist detectives will listen to you, explain the process and treat you with sensitivity, respect and professionalism.”

Beck said: “This remains an active investigation. Its scale and complexity mean that it will take time, but we remain committed to investigating criminality, protecting those at risk and supporting victims.”

Geraldine Hanna, Northern Ireland’s Commissioner for Victims of Crime, said: “Since this investigation launched one year ago, I have said that the wellbeing of any victims must be the central driving force for the police and all other agencies involved in this process.”

– PA