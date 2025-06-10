Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to play together first two rounds of US Open

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy look on from the 11th green during a practice round. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will play together for the first two rounds of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club.

The Irish duo have been drawn to play together at 12.40pm Irish time on Thursday (7.40am local), and at 6.25pm on Friday (1.25pm local) alongside former champion Justin Rose.

The good friends, who have won six Majors between them, practised today at Oakmont and won a PGA Tour team event together in New Orleans last year.

World number one Scottie Scheffler will play with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa at 6.25pm on Thursday and 12.40pm on Friday.

READ MORE

Other notable groupings include Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Jose Luis Ballester at 12.29am on Thursday and 6.14pm on Friday, and Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson at 6.14pm on Thursday and 12.29pm on Friday.