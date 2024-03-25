Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to team up for PGA Tour event

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will play together at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a two-man team event on the PGA Tour. It is the first time they have teamed up together on the tour and the first time they have played on the same fourball team since the 2021 Ryder Cup.

The Zurich Classic’s format alternates between fourball best ball and foursomes.

The tournament at TPC Louisiana from April 20th to 23rd will be McIlroy’s tournament debut, while it will be Lowry’s fifth appearance.

McIlroy and Lowry’s team career stretches back to the 2007 European Amateur Team Championships, the two are close friends and live near each other in south Florida.

READ MORE

“We’re probably closer than we’ve ever been now. We spend a lot of time together, play a lot of golf together, practice together. Our wives are very close. Our kids are similar ages. Play dates and stuff like that is weekly,” Lowry said.

“I feel over the last couple of years that Shane’s been one of my biggest advocates. He’s a great person to be around, and a really good influence on me,” McIlroy said.

Both McIlroy and Lowry have a week off the PGA Tour as they tune their games before the Masters in two weeks time.