Weather wreaks havoc with GAA schedule

Sunday’s GAA fixtures have been ravaged by the weather, with a number of postpontments and cancellations across the country.

Among those called off is the O’Byrne Cup senior football final between Meath and Westmeath, which was scheduled for Portlaoise at 4.0pm.

The Connacht FBD league match between Roscommon and Galway, a warm-up for the final between the two sides, has been cancelled.

Meanwhile the fixture between Mayo and Sligo will still go head, with the game now taking place at the home of Ballina Stephenites. Throw-in remains 2.0pm.

Also called off are the AIB All-Ireland club championship matches scheduled in Navan, Newbridge, Portlaoise and Tullamore. The rescheduled fixture dates will be announced on Monday.