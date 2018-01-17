Eir Sport to show four live league games on opening night

Double-headers at both Croke Park and Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be broadcast on January 27th
The Páirc Uí Chaoimh Allianz League double-header on Saturday January 27th will be shown live on Eir Sport. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Eir Sport will show four live games on the opening night of the Allianz leagues at the end of January, part of a total of 17 games they will broadcast in football and hurling .

The double-headers involving Dublin at Croke Park and Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be shown live on Saturday, January 27th .

Pat Gilroy’s first league game in charge of the Dublin hurlers against Offaly will be shown on Eir Sport 1, with throw-in set for 5pm. Cork’s footballers take on Tipperary on Eir Sport 2 at the same time.

At 7pm, All-Ireland football champions Dublin get their league campaign underway when they take on Leinster rivals Kildare on Eir Sport 2, while the meeting of Cork and  Kilkenny in hurling’s Division 1A will be shown on Eir Sport 1.

A total of 11 football games will be shown live, while the meeting of Tyrone and Dublin on February 2nd will be a deferred broadcast. Five hurling games will be shown live.

ALL GAMES 7.0 UNLESS STATED

JANUARY 27th
Dublin v Offaly (H), 5.O, Eir Sport 1; Cork v Tipperary (F), 5.0, Eir Sport 2; Dublin v Kildare (F), ES2; Cork v Kilkenny (H), ES1.

FEBRUARY 3rd
Mayo v Kerry (F), ES1; Tipperary v Waterford (H), ES2; Tyrone v Dublin (F) deferred, ES2.

FEBRUARY 10th
Dublin v Donegal (F), ES2; Cavan v Meath (F), ES 1.

FEBRUARY 17th
Tipperary v Wexford (H), ES2; Limerick v Dublin (H), ES1.

FEBRUARY 24th
Mayo v Dublin (F), ES2; Monaghan v Tyrone (F), ES1.

MARCH 3rd
Dublin v Kerry (F), ES2; Tyrone v Donegal (F), ES1.

MARCH 17th
Kerry v Kildare (F), ES2; Cork v Clare (F), ES1.

