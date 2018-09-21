Liam Sheedy set to return and take over the Tipperary hurlers

Liam Sheedy is set to take the vacant Tipperary senior hurling job, eight years after leading his native county to All-Ireland glory and departing shortly afterwards.

Sheedy is expected to be recommended for ratification at Monday night’s meeting of the Tipperary county board.

According to reports in the Irish Independent, Sheedy will pip initial favourites for the position - All-Ireland Under-21-winning manager Liam Cahill and former All-Ireland-winning minor boss Willie Maher - to succeed Michael Ryan.

Meanwhile the Sligo senior football manager’s job looks set to be filled by Paul Taylor.

The former Sligo player has been recommended by a selection committee for club delegates to ratify him at next Monday’s county board meeting.

Taylor was involved with Kevin Walsh as a selector when Sligo lost out to Roscommon in the 2010 Connacht final, before managing the county’s Under-21 team to the 2017 Connacht final where they narrowly lost out to Galway.