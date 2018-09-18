Limerick to open Munster campaign against Cork
Fixtures announced for 2019 Munster hurling championship
All-Ireland champions Limerick will open their Munster campaign against Cork next summer on the second weekend of the round-robin series.
John Kiely’s side will not feature on the opening weekend of the Munster championship, which gets underway on May 12th, with Cork taking on Tipperary and Waterford playing host to Clare.
Limerick welcome Cork to the Gaelic Grounds on the weekend of May 19th while Tipperary entertain Waterford.
With the series starting a week earlier than this year in order to facilitate a weekend’s break in the middle of the round-robin schedules, either the weekend of May 25th/26th or June 1st/2nd will be a rest one.
This will address the problem of counties of having to contest matches on three successive weekends. None of the Munster counties won their third match in a row this year.
Munster Senior Hurling Championship
Round 1
May 12th
Cork v Tipperary
Waterford v Clare
Round 2
May 18th/19th
Limerick v Cork
Tipperary v Waterford
Round 3
May 25th/26th or June 1st/2nd
Waterford v Limerick
Clare v Tipperary
Round 4
June 8th/9th
Limerick v Clare
Cork v Waterford
Round 5
June 15th/16th
Clare v Cork
Tipperary v Limerick