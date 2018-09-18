Limerick to open Munster campaign against Cork

Fixtures announced for 2019 Munster hurling championship
 

All-Ireland champions Limerick will open their Munster campaign against Cork next summer on the second weekend of the round-robin series.

John Kiely’s side will not feature on the opening weekend of the Munster championship, which gets underway on May 12th, with Cork taking on Tipperary and Waterford playing host to Clare.

Limerick welcome Cork to the Gaelic Grounds on the weekend of May 19th while Tipperary entertain Waterford.

With the series starting a week earlier than this year in order to facilitate a weekend’s break in the middle of the round-robin schedules, either the weekend of May 25th/26th or June 1st/2nd will be a rest one.

This will address the problem of counties of having to contest matches on three successive weekends. None of the Munster counties won their third match in a row this year.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

Round 1
May 12th

Cork v Tipperary
Waterford v Clare

Round 2
May 18th/19th

Limerick v Cork
Tipperary v Waterford

Round 3
May 25th/26th or June 1st/2nd

Waterford v Limerick
Clare v Tipperary

Round 4
June 8th/9th

Limerick v Clare
Cork v Waterford

Round 5
June 15th/16th

Clare v Cork
Tipperary v Limerick

