James Horan nominated for vacant Mayo job, reports

Former boss guided county to back-to-back All-Ireland finals during 2010-14 tenure
James Horan has been nominated for the vacant Mayo job, according to reports. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

James Horan has been nominated to take over as manager of Mayo for a second time, according to The Mayo News.

Horan previously held the role from 2010-2014, leading the county to All-Ireland SFC finals in 2012 and 2013, where they were beaten by Donegal and Dublin respectively.

According to The Mayo News, Horan had been nominated for the job by at least one Mayo GAA club, before the deadline for nominations closed at 1.0pm on Wednesday.

Mayo have been without a senior manager since the departure of Stephen Rochford in August, following a disappointing 2018 campaign which saw them beaten by Kildare in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

