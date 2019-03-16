Monaghan beat Cavan to move out of relegation places

Cavan remain bottom of table and must beat Dublin to have any chance of staying up

Monaghan’s Darren Hughes celebrates his team’s win over Cavan with a young fan. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

Monaghan 0-14 Cavan 1-8

A strong second half performance saw Monaghan get back to winning ways at the expense of Cavan in Clones on Sunday to give themselves a chance of avoiding relegation.

At the end of a scrappy first half, during which scores were at a premium, the sides went in level at the break - Monaghan 0-6 Cavan 1-3. The Cavan goal was scored by Cian Mackey after just a minute, getting his side off to the best possible start.

Monaghan were a vastly improved side in the second-half with Conor McCarthy giving them the lead for the first time within a minute of the resumption.

While Cavan got back on level terms after eight minutes Monaghan increased the tempo and had stretched their lead to four by the 57th minute. During that spell Conor McManus scored two (one from a free), and substitute Jack McCarron and Rory Beggan (free) added one each.

Cavan kept in touch through substitute Gearoid McKiernan, who had an impact when introduced, but any time any threat to the Monaghan defence was well dealt with by Conor Boyle, Drew and Ryan Wylie while Colin Walshe in particular stood firm. The hosts then broke for points on counter attacks from McCarron and McManus, to lead by four again with four minutes of normal time remaining.

McCarron then struck again to put Monaghan five up with three minutes remaining, only to then be dismissed on a second yellow card. Cavan registered the two final points - both from frees by McKernan - but Monaghan held out for what was overall a deserved victory.

Monaghan: R Beggan (0-2 frees), C Walshe, D Wylie, R Wylie, K O’Connell, V Corey, C Boyle, D Hughes (0-1), G Doogan, F Kelly , D Malone, S Carey, C McCarthy (0-2, one free), M Bannigan, C McManus (0-6, four frees). Subs: R McAnespie for G Doogan (h-t), J McCarron (0-3, one free) for M Bannigan (43 mins), K Duffy for V Corey (47’), O Duffy for S Carey (56’), B Kerr for K O’Connell (74’).

Cavan: R Galligan (0-1 free), J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, C Moynagh, G Smith, C Brady, C Rehill, D McVeety (0-1), K Clarke, N McKiernan (0-1 free), P Smith, N Murray, M Reilly, C Mackey (1-1), C Madden (0-1). Subs: S Smith for P Smith (h-t), G McKiernan (0-3, 0-2 frees) for C Mackey (49 mins), J Smith for N McKiernan (49’), J Brady for N Murray (62’).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)

