Kildare scrape home against Tipperary

Kildare 1-11 Tipperary 2-7

Injury-time points from Adam Tyrell and Neil Flynn saved the day for Kildare after they let a seven point lead slip through their fingers in the last 10 minutes in Newbridge.

The home team seemed to be cruising when they led 1-9 to 0-5 but a 61st minute goal by Liam Boland sparked a comeback for a Tipperary side who were desperate for a win.

Tipperary followed that with a second goal in the last minute of normal time after Kildare squandered possession from their own free kick inside their 45, Dan O’Meara applying the finishing touch.

Brian Fox then levelled things for Liam Kearns team in the first minute of injury-time and they suddenly looked like they could take something from the game despite being second best throughout.

Kildare, though, reasserted control over the game with two sweetly struck points from Tyrell and then a Flynn 45.

Tipperary pulled a point back through Boland in the last attack of the game but it was too little too late.

Fergal Conway’s 34th minute goal had helped Kildare into 1-7 to 0-2 half-time and Chris Healy’s point soon after the restart extended their lead to nine points, but they took their foot off the pedal after that nearly paid the price.

This win though, and results elsewhere, mean they retain an outside chance of promotion to Division 1 and they travel to Donegal next week still with something to play for. Tipperary remain in relegation trouble ahead of their meeting with fellow struggles Clare.

Kildare: M Donnellan; D Hyland, M O’Grady, M Hyland; C O’Donoghue, E Doyle, P Kelly; K Feely (0-2), T Moolick (0-1); F Conway (1-0), P Brophy, K Cribbin; N Flynn (0-5, 0-2fs, 0-1’45), C Healy (0-1), J Hyland (0-1). Subs: A Tyrrell (0-1) for Cribbin (47 mins), K Flynn for Healy (56), F Dowling for Brophy (56), J Murray for O’Donoghue (63), A Masterson for Conway (68).

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, E Moloney; C O’Shaughnessy, D Brennan, J Feehan; S O’Brien, L Casey (0-1); M Quinlilvan, L McGrath (0-1f), B Fox (0-1); P Austin, C Sweeney (0-3, 0-2fs, 0-1m), J Kennedy. Subs: P Maher for Austin (50 mins), L Boland (1-1) for Casey (58), P Feehan for J Feehan (60), D O’Meara (1-0) for Moloney (64).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).