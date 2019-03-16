Kildare scrape home against Tipperary

Late scores from Adam Tyrell and Neil Flynn get Kildare over the line

Neil Flynn scored an injury-time point for Kildare.

Neil Flynn scored an injury-time point for Kildare.

 

Kildare 1-11 Tipperary 2-7

Injury-time points from Adam Tyrell and Neil Flynn saved the day for Kildare after they let a seven point lead slip through their fingers in the last 10 minutes in Newbridge.

The home team seemed to be cruising when they led 1-9 to 0-5 but a 61st minute goal by Liam Boland sparked a comeback for a Tipperary side who were desperate for a win.

Tipperary followed that with a second goal in the last minute of normal time after Kildare squandered possession from their own free kick inside their 45, Dan O’Meara applying the finishing touch.

Brian Fox then levelled things for Liam Kearns team in the first minute of injury-time and they suddenly looked like they could take something from the game despite being second best throughout.

Kildare, though, reasserted control over the game with two sweetly struck points from Tyrell and then a Flynn 45.

Tipperary pulled a point back through Boland in the last attack of the game but it was too little too late.

Fergal Conway’s 34th minute goal had helped Kildare into 1-7 to 0-2 half-time and Chris Healy’s point soon after the restart extended their lead to nine points, but they took their foot off the pedal after that nearly paid the price.

This win though, and results elsewhere, mean they retain an outside chance of promotion to Division 1 and they travel to Donegal next week still with something to play for. Tipperary remain in relegation trouble ahead of their meeting with fellow struggles Clare.

Kildare: M Donnellan; D Hyland, M O’Grady, M Hyland; C O’Donoghue, E Doyle, P Kelly; K Feely (0-2), T Moolick (0-1); F Conway (1-0), P Brophy, K Cribbin; N Flynn (0-5, 0-2fs, 0-1’45), C Healy (0-1), J Hyland (0-1). Subs: A Tyrrell (0-1) for Cribbin (47 mins), K Flynn for Healy (56), F Dowling for Brophy (56), J Murray for O’Donoghue (63), A Masterson for Conway (68).

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, E Moloney; C O’Shaughnessy, D Brennan, J Feehan; S O’Brien, L Casey (0-1); M Quinlilvan, L McGrath (0-1f), B Fox (0-1); P Austin, C Sweeney (0-3, 0-2fs, 0-1m), J Kennedy. Subs: P Maher for Austin (50 mins), L Boland (1-1) for Casey (58), P Feehan for J Feehan (60), D O’Meara (1-0) for Moloney (64).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.