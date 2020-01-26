Tipperary and Down share spoils in Division Three opener

Tipperary 0-10 Down 0-10

14-man Tipperary held on for a share of the spoils against Down in this Allianz League Division Three opener at Clonmel Sportsfield on Sunday.

Tipperary were reduced to 14 men on 41 minutes when Jack Kennedy was dismissed for a second black card offence.

It was a blow to Tipperary who had recovered from a slow start. They trailed 0-4 to 0-1 after 21 minutes to lead 0-6 to 0-5 at half time, with captain Conor Sweeney kicking three points while Liam Boland provided the first point from an offensive mark. Barry O’Hagan, Owen McCabe and Donal O’Hare kicked all of Downs scores in the opening half.

Despite being a man down Tipperary pushed into a 0-10 to 0-8 lead on 56 minutes when Sweeney converted an offensive mark, but they didn’t score for the remainder of the game. Down goalkeeper Rory Burns convered a 45 with Owen McCabe landing what proved to be the leveller on 65 minutes.

Tipperary: E Comerford (0-2, one free); A Campbell, J Meagher, C O’Shaughnessy; E Moloney, R Kiely, D Brennan; S O’Brien (0-1), Conal Kennedy; B Maher, J Kennedy (0-1), K Fahey; L Boland (0-1, free), C Sweeney (0-5, three frees), B Fox. Subs: K O’Halloran for Fahey (HT); J Lonergan for Boland (59 min); T Nolan for Kennedy (65); Colman Kennedy for B Maher (66).

Down: R Burns (0-2, two 45s); G Collins, K McKernan, R McAleenan; S Annett, D O’Hagan, P Fegan; C Poland, S Dornan; C Maginn, B O’Hagan (0-1), D Guinness; D O’Hare (0-3, one free), O McCabe (0-2), C Quinn (0-1). Subs: P Havern (0-1) for Dornan (HT); L Kerr for Maginn (42 min); N Donnelly for Poland (47); R McGarry for Guinness (52); J Flynn for B O’Hagan (65).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)