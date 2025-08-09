River search begins as part of Carrick-on-Suir murder inquiry

Gardaí investigating the murder of a man (49) in Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary, have begun searches of the river Suir in an attempt to find the weapon they believe was used in the killing.

Garda Water Unit members travelled from Dublin on Saturday morning and began searching the stretch of water near the town. The search is part of the investigation into the murder of Irish Rail worker Ian Walsh, who was found dead in his home in the town last weekend.

Garda search teams have been joined by members of the Defence Forces in searching by the river bank. They are combing the area for what gardaí believe was a bladed weapon used to kill Mr Walsh, and other possible evidence which may assist them.

The decision to search the river, which is about 1.5km from Mr Walsh’s house at Ravenswood off the Cregg Road, comes as gardaí continue to examine tens of hours of CCTV footage harvested from around the town.

Gardaí are remaining tight-lipped about their investigation, but it is understood they have not been able to get any confirmed sighting of Mr Walsh alive later than 8pm on Friday, August 1st. That suggests that he was killed sometime over the August bank holiday weekend.

It is understood Mr Walsh usually met up with family or friends most Sundays. When he failed to show up or make contact with them on Sunday, they became worried and contacted gardaí.

Mr Walsh was found in an unresponsive state after suffering several stab wounds in a downstairs room at his house, where he lived alone. He was discovered by gardaí at about 3.30am on Monday.

Gardaí preserving the Ian Walsh murder scene at his Ravenswood home in Carrick-on-Suir. Photograph: Barry Roche

Gardaí immediately notified the State Pathologist’s Office. The scene was preserved as State Pathologist Yvonne McCartney carried out a preliminary examination of the body.

Mr Walsh’s remains were later removed to University Hospital Waterford, where Dr McCartney performed a postmortem on Wednesday. This confirmed Garda suspicions that he had been the victim of foul play, and they upgraded their investigation to a murder inquiry.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind on a motive for the murder of Mr Walsh, a keen cyclist, who was a familiar figure around Carrick-on-Suir. He frequently cycled around the town and along the popular Blueway cycle path along the Suir connecting the town with Clonmel.

They have renewed their appeal for anyone with information related to the fatal assault to come forward. This includes any road users who were in the area of Cregg Road, Carrick-On-Suir between 8pm on Friday, August 1st, and 3.30am on Monday, August 4th. Additionally, anyone who may have camera footage and was travelling in the area at the time is asked to make it available to gardaí at Clonmel Garda station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.

Mr Walsh worked as a signalman at Kent Station in Cork city and was a noted railway enthusiast.