Stephen Cluxton named to start Leinster final

Dublin goalkeeper and captain appears to have won his fitness race to face Laois
Dublin’s Stephen Cluxton will wear the number one jersey against Laois. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Dublin’s Stephen Cluxton will wear the number one jersey against Laois. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Stephen Cluxton is set to start between the posts for Dublin in Sunday’s Leinster final against Laois.

The Dublin captain and goalkeeper has appeared to have won his fitness race, after limping off during the semi-final victory against Longford, and has been named in Jim Gavin’s XV. After little over 20 minutes of that 19 point victory Cluxton was hit late after fisting clear a high ball. Longford fullforward James McGivney was shown a red card for the challenge.

Following Cluxton’s rib injury, the 20-year-old Evan Comerford came on for his championship debut. It was Cluxton’s first time not finishing a championship game for Dublin since his sending off against Armagh in 2003.

Dublin are therefore unchanged, with Brian Howard retaining his place in the halfback line. For Laois the talented Evan O’Carroll is in for Ross Munnelly, who will certainly be needed before the end if Dublin’s surge for eight Leinster titles in a row is to be halted.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, Eric Lowndes; Brian Howard, James McCarthy, Jonny Cooper; Brian Fenton, Michael Darragh MacAuley; Niall Scully, Con O’Callaghan, Ciaran Kilkenny; Paul Mannion, Dean Rock, Paddy Andrews.

LAOIS: Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Mark Timmons, Gareth Dillon; Trevor Collins, Colm Begley, Finbarr Crowley; John O’Loughlin, Kieran Lillis; Alan Farrell, Paul Kingston, Niall Donoher; Evan O’Carroll, Donal Kingston, Damien O’Connor.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.