Sky Sports apologise over Sunday Game no show in Northern Ireland

Broadcaster says issue was down to list of ’black outs’ they were provided
 

Sky Sports have apologised to viewers in Northern Ireland after Sunday evening’s broadcast of The Sunday Game GAA highlights programme on RTÉ wasn’t made available to viewers on the entire island of Ireland.

According to Sky this was due to an issue with the list of “black outs” which Sky we were provided with for that evening.

In a statement, Sky said: “We are sorry that our viewers in Northern Ireland were unable to watch the Sunday Game last night. This occurred due to an issue with the list of ‘black outs’ we were provided with for that evening, which meant that The Sunday Game was incorrectly blacked out. We have since spoken to RTÉ and taken steps to ensure this will not happen again.”

RTÉ had earlier contacted Sky television and asked them to investigate why Sunday evening’s broadcast wasn’t made available to viewers on the island of Ireland.

According to a statement from RTÉ, “it appears those on the Sky platform in Northern Ireland were unable to watch, which is very disappointing”.

It was reported on the evening that when viewers in Northern Ireland tuned in, there was no picture available on RTÉ2.

