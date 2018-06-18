Sky Sports apologise over Sunday Game no show in Northern Ireland

Sky Sports have apologised to viewers in Northern Ireland after Sunday evening’s broadcast of The Sunday Game GAA highlights programme on RTÉ wasn’t made available to viewers on the entire island of Ireland.

According to Sky this was due to an issue with the list of “black outs” which Sky we were provided with for that evening.

RTÉ broadcast @TheSundayGame on @RTE2 last night and made it available to viewers on island of Ireland.



It appears those on the Sky platform in Northern Ireland were unable to watch which is very disappointing.



RTÉ has contacted Sky and asked them to investigate the issue. — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 18, 2018

In a statement, Sky said: “We are sorry that our viewers in Northern Ireland were unable to watch the Sunday Game last night. This occurred due to an issue with the list of ‘black outs’ we were provided with for that evening, which meant that The Sunday Game was incorrectly blacked out. We have since spoken to RTÉ and taken steps to ensure this will not happen again.”

It was reported on the evening that when viewers in Northern Ireland tuned in, there was no picture available on RTÉ2.