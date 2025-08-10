Live All-Ireland camogie final updates: Galway look to stop Cork’s pursuit of three-in-a-row

Junior final: Armagh 0-12 Laois 2-15

Intermediate final: Offaly v Kerry, 3pm

Senior final: Cork v Galway, 5.15pm

33 Mins: The second half of the All-Ireland Intermediate final is underway. It’s been tense so far, no score in the half so far. Offaly 0-8 Kerry 0-7

Half-time: Offaly 0-8 Kerry 0-7

The Faithful County started fast, but Kerry got back into the game. The two sides were level for much of the half, but Offaly managed to squeeze into a lead just before the break.

16 Mins: A break in play now as Offaly’s Sharon Shanahan is down injured. It’s evenly matched so far, with Shanahan’s marker Patrice Diggin getting two points for Kerry. Offaly 0-4 Kerry 0-4

1 Mins: The intermediate final has now thrown in. Offaly get the opening score through Clodagh Leahy. Offaly 0-1 Kerry 0-0

Hello and welcome to live updates of today’s All-Ireland Camogie finals in Croke Park. Cork face Galway in their pursuit of a three-in-a-row victory in the senior final at 5.15pm. It’s a replay of last year’s showpiece game, where the Rebels triumphed by a goal.

In the intermediate final at 3pm, Kerry face Offaly as they attempt to make the step up to senior level. Meanwhile, Laois were 2-15 to 0-12 winners over Armagh in the junior final which threw in at 1pm.