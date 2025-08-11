Highs of 26 degrees and possible thunderstorms expected this week

Warm and humid conditions are set to dominate this week, with temperatures expected to reach 26 degrees before possible thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to Met Éireann.

Maximum highs of 26 degrees are expected on Monday during spells of warm sunshine. While there will be rain in the north, this is likely to clear by early afternoon and will be followed by scattered showers.

Tuesday is set to bring spells of sunshine and highs of 21 to 26 degrees, though scattered showers may develop throughout the day, according to the forecaster.

It will be largely dry overnight, with clear spells and few showers.

Wednesday is expected to be another mild and humid day with sunny spells, though showers or “showery outbreaks of rain” will probably push up from the south with some thunderstorms possible, Met Éireann said.

Highs of 21 to 25 degrees are expected, while showers are set to ease on Wednesday night, which is likely to be “very mild”, with temperatures not falling below 14 to 16 degrees.

A mix of cloud and sunny spells with scattered showers is predicted for Thursday, which is set to see similar temperatures of up to 25 degrees.

Friday could see sunny spells and light outbreaks of rain, which Met Éireann said will break up through the day to leave longer spells of sunshine later on amid highs of 21 to 25 degrees.

Indications for the weekend suggest it will continue to be warm with temperatures generally in the low to mid-20s.

“Plenty of dry weather is likely too, though further showers are possible at times,” Met Éireann said.