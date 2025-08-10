Man (30) arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in Co Down

The PSNI has begun a murder investigation following the death of a man in Marian Park in Downpatrick. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Co Down following the death of a man in Downpatrick.

The PSNI said it had begun a murder investigation and that while enquiries are an at an early stage “we suspect this may be connected to a serious assault in the St Patrick’s Avenue area of Downpatrick on Sunday”.

“Police attended an address in the Marian Park area following a report of a deceased man at approximately 12pm on Sunday afternoon, ,” Newry, Mourne and Down, District Commander Supt Norman Haslett said.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.”

Earlier on Sunday a man walked into a Downpatrick church on St Patrick’s Avenue and hit a priest, Fr John Murray, on his head with a bottle before leaving.

The priest is in a serious condition in hospital following what the PSNI described as a “brutal attack”.

Fr John Murray is in hospital with a serious head injury. Photograph: Pacemaker

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has described the events in Downpatrick today as “deeply shocking”.

“The death of a man, along with the vicious attack on Fr Murray in St Patrick’s Church, has deeply saddened and horrified the local community,” the South Down MP said.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by these tragic events including family and friends of the victims, parishioners who were on their way to Mass this morning, and the emergency services who attended the scenes.

“I would encourage anyone with information to contact police to assist them with their investigations.”

The PSNI is appleaing to anyone who believes they may have any information which could assist them with the murder investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 713 of 10/8/25.

Anyone with information on the assault in the church is asked to contact them quoting reference 543 of 10/08/25.