Naomh Conaill’s physical game too much for Clontibret admits McEntee

Glenties men move within one win of first Ulster club football title

Updated: about 4 hours ago

Naomh Conaill’s Ethan O’Donnell celebrates with team-mates after the victory over Clontibret in the AIB Ulster SFC semi-final at Healy Park in Omagh. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Naomh Conaill’s Ethan O’Donnell celebrates with team-mates after the victory over Clontibret in the AIB Ulster SFC semi-final at Healy Park in Omagh. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

 

Naomh Conaill (Donegal) 0-12 Clontibret O’Neill’s (Monaghan) 0-9

Clontibret manager John McEntee admitted his side came off second best in the physical stakes as well as the scoreboard after the Monaghan champions went down to Donegal’s Naomh Conaill in the semi-finals of the Ulster club football championships at Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday night.

“We just met a better team on the day,” said McEntee. “They were stronger and more physical in the tackle and they stuck very well to their game plan of coming from deep. But at the same time we’ve had a great year but we just didn’t have enough to keep the year going”.

The Donegal champions were never headed in the entire contest and recovered from losing full back AJ Gallagher to a black card after 22 minutes but they adjusted well.

With Eoghan McGettigan pulling the strings up front they opened a lead of five points going into the second quarter. Conor McManus kept Clontibret in touch from frees and at half-time the Glenties side led 0-7 to 0-3.

On the resumption Ciarán Thompson put the Donegal side five in front, but Clontibret then pulled back three points in quick succession, two from frees by McManus, and one by Francis Hughes, to reduce the margin to two.

That was as good as it got for the Monaghan champions as Naomh Conaill picked up the pace again to add points by Ciarán Thompson and Eoghan McGettigan who caused Clontibret all sorts of problems throughout.

An exchange of points between Dessie Mone and Eoghan McGettigan left four between them entering the final 10 minutes with Ciarán Thompson then converting a free to stretch the lead to five with six minutes of normal time remaining.

Clontibret now needed a goal if they were to have any chance of salvaging the situation but all they could manage was two late points, McManus from a free and substitute Darragh Hughes with his first touch to leave three between them at the finish.

Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan was delighted with how his side had performed and said it reflected the “whole spirit that was in the club”.

“Everybody has backed this team right from the start and we get great support and the boys respond to that. We got off to a great start and we might have had an early goal, but even when Clontibret came back at us and got it down to two points early in the second half, the boys responded as we knew they would. So we will just enjoy the next two weeks now and see how the final goes.”

NAOMH CONAILL: S McGrath; U Doherty, AJ Gallagher, K McGettigan (0-1); E O’Donnell, A Thompson, E Waide; C Thompson (0-3, two frees), L McLoone (0-1); B McDyer (0-1), E McGettigan (0-6, four frees), E Doherty; J McKelvey, C McGuinness, M Boyle.

Subs: K Gallagher for AJ Gallagher (23 mins, b/c), D Molloy for B McDyer (53), S Molloy for C McGuinness (60), D Gallagher for E Doherty (60 +1).

CLONTIBRET: D McDonnell; C Doyle, C Boyle, L Savage; J Gormley, D Mone (0-1), C Greenan; F Hughes (0-1), K Lavelle; D Savage, MP O’Dowd, B Greenan; P Boyle, V Corey, C McManus (0-6, five frees).

Subs: R McGuigan for D Savage (23 mins), D McDonnell for R McGuigan, K Greenan for P Boyle (both 53), D Hughes (0-1) for F Hughes (60).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.