Mayo v Kerry moved to Sunday afternoon due to Storm Jorge

The Division One meeting of Kerry and Mayo has been moved from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon due to Storm Jorge.

Severe winds are due batter the entire country with people in some areas being advised to “stop everything” and stay indoors as the storm, the seventh of the season, arrives from the Atlantic.

Met Éireann has upgraded its weather warning to the rarely issued status red wind alert, the highest level, for counties Galway and Clare.

Mayo will now host Kerry at 1pm on Sundayin Elverys MacHale Park.

The match was due to be shown live on RTÉ at 7pm on Saturday evening but the clash of Tyrone and Dublin at Healy Park will now be broadcast instead, subject to it going ahead at 7.15pm. You can follow all of the action from Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon's action on our GAA liveblog.