Are farmers boosting their margins to blame for rising grocery prices?

The board of Alliance Group in New Zealand is hoping a sprinkling of financial sweeteners and the enticing prospect of increased bargaining power over international customers can convince enough of its 4,200 farmer shareholders to back its recommendation to hand over control of the farmer-owned red meat co-operative to Ireland’s Dawn Meats. Nigel Sterling reports.

Are farmers not supermarkets to blame for the rising price of food in recent years? John McManus offers his view.

Overpaying your mortgage and shorter terms are not always a good idea, writes Joanne Hunt in our Money Matters column. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

A taxpayer who expected to make a €2m profit from developing a site in Ireland for housing was instead left with €61,000 tax bill from Revenue. Gordon Deegan has the details.

The popular pizza chain Bambino has been granted permission to have three outdoor tables outside one of its locations in Dublin, after An Coimisiún Pleanála overturned the local authority’s refusal of the application. Hugh Dooley reports.

A schoolbook rep in Sligo was informed of redundancy when his wife read him an email from his employer while he was in his sick bed with Covid, the WRC was told this week. Stephen Bourke reports on the case.

The main Irish arm of US-based semiconductor manufacturer Analog Devices paid out combined dividends of $5.4 billion (€4.7 billion) this year and in 2024, writes Gordon Deegan.