Leitrim’s hopes of survival suffer at the hands of Offaly

Leitrim 0-14 Offaly 2-16

Leitrim’s hopes of survival in Division 3 were severely dented following defeat to Offaly in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Early exchanges gave Offaly a four points to two lead after 12 minutes with four of the five scores coming from marks. A black card to Offaly full back Eoin Rigney in the 24th minute handed Leitrim an advantage which they exploited successfully with three pointed frees by Keith Beirne and one from play by Shane Quinn to give them a lead of three .

Offaly responded with two points from play, leaving the half-time score 0-9 to 0-8 in Leitrim’s favour.

The home side dominated possession in the opening minutes of the second half but squandered five scoring opportunities, while at the other end Offaly extended their lead through points by Anton Sullivan and Bernard Allen.

The dismissal of Shane Quinn in the 47th minute was the game changer as three minutes later Bernard Allen scored Offaly’s first goal.

Worse was to follow for Leitrim seven minutes later when midfielder Cathal Mangan, who seemed to be standing well inside the square, palmed to the net to extend the Offaly lead.

Although two Leitrim points by Ray Mulvey and Shane Moran reduced the deficit, Offaly went on to finish the stronger to register a comfortable victory.

LEITRIM: D McKiernan; A Flynn, F McTague, P Maguire; R Mulvey (0-1), J Gilheany; C McGloin, D Wrynn; R O’Rourke (0-1), K Keegan, S Quinn (0-1); D McGovern, D Flynn, D Rooney(0-2, one mark), K Beirne(0-8, six frees).

Subs: S Moran (0-1) for D Wrynn (h-t); C Reynolds for A Flynn (56 mins); M Plunkett for K Keegan (59); P Dolan for C McGloin (65); Bruen for R Mulvey (71). Red card: S Quinn (47 mins).

OFFALY: P Dunican (0-1); C Doyle, E Rigney, D Hogan; E Carroll, D Dempsey, N Darby (capt) (0-1); C Mangan (1-0), M Brazil (0-1); S Horan, C McNamara, C Donohue; A Sullivan (0-4), B Allen (1-5, one mark), R McNamee (0-1).

Subs: A Leavy (0-1) for C Donohue, J Hayes for C Doyle (42 mins); R McEvoy for C McNamee (60); C Johnson(0-2) for B Allen (69); C Donnelly for R McNamee (74). Red card: S Horan (71 mins). Black card: E Rigney (24).

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim).