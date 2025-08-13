Asian hornet spotted in Cork poses a ‘significant threat to biodiversity’, says wildlife service

The Asian hornet is a predator of honeybees, wasps, other pollinators such as bumblebees, hoverflies and spiders. Photograph: Aidan O’Hanlon/National Museum of Ireland

A biosecurity alert has been declared after an Asian hornet was spotted in Cork.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said on Wednesday that the invasive species was seen by a member of the public and captured.

The Asian hornet poses a “significant threat” to Ireland’s biodiversity, the NPWS said, adding that a single nest of Asian hornets can “devastate” honeybee populations. However, they do not pose a significant public health risk.

The sighting triggered a biosecurity alert, and the NPSW assembled a taskforce of Government departments and bodies to determine if this was an individual sighting or if there is evidence of a larger population. The Asian Hornet Management Group (AHMG) will monitor the situation over the coming weeks.

“We must take even a single sighting very seriously,” said Minister for Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan. “This incident shows us that members of the public are our eyes on the ground. Early detection is key if we are to prevent the establishment of this invasive species.”

Mr O’Sullivan urged people to be “vigilant” and to inform themselves so they can recognise and report any sightings of the Asian hornet.

This is the second time that an individual Asian hornet has been identified in the State, the first of which occurred in Dublin in 2021 and was not associated with a wild viable population.

The species was first identified in Europe in 2004 in Lot-et-Garonne in southwest France. It is believed that the species arrived in a consignment of pottery from China. The Asian hornet has now spread to many regions of France and to several countries in Europe. UK wildlife services are attempting to control the spread of the species there.

The most recent Irish sighting was reported to the National Biodiversity Data Centre’s website. Entomologists at the National Museum of Ireland and the NPWS confirmed it was an invasive species by analysing an attached photograph.

The confirmation triggered a rapid response protocol, and the survey team was deployed to monitor and survey the area. The team did not initially find evidence of a nest or other hornet activity, but subsequent surveillance led to the trapping of a single Asian hornet on August 12th.

The survey team has been engaging with locals and beekeeping associations to raise awareness about how to identify Asian hornet.

Members of the public are being asked to report any suspected sightings through the National Biodiversity Data Centre’s Alien Watch reporting portal. Any photographs, location co-ordinates, or samples (if safe to collect postmortem) are extremely valuable to the response team.

The NPWS warns people not to disturb or capture an Asian hornet. While not generally aggressive, it may sting if provoked.

The Asian hornet can be easily confused with native species such as the giant woodwasp, the dark giant horsefly and the common wasp.