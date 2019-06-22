Kerry hold on to see off much improved Cork challenge

Kerry 1-19 Cork 3-10

After years of being brought up mountains like some millennium cult to view promised revivals of the county footballers, the Cork public – admittedly thinned in numbers by bitter experience – finally caught a glimpse of the promised land in Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

Needless to say, they didn’t quite get there but they fought and resisted and actually threatened the perennial champions, Kerry, to the point that Peter Keane must have been pretty relieved to make off with his first piece of senior silverware, having been hauled back to level terms at the end of the third quarter.

Neither did they fall away during a tense finale when the match remained in contest but battled to stay within a point. Strangely they eschewed the use of early, direct ball, which had been causing havoc in a troubled Kerry full-back line but their direct running – especially Ruairí Deane’s – had also caused panic.

Ultimately, though they hadn’t the quality of forward that the champions could call on with David Clifford a key figure in the late scores that kept daylight between the teams.

A year ago Cork had been annihilated in a 17-point defeat despite some shock, early raiding that yielded two goals – a challenge Kerry effortlessly met. This time it was looking as if the same narrative was unfolding except without the early Cork scores but they steadied after a poor start and got to half-time, 1-4 to 1-10 behind with the possibility of a rout still there but also the prospect of better.

Devastated on their kick-outs 12 months ago, Cork were far more competitive this time, breaking even in general and doing a lot better on their own re-starts with Ian Maguire taking the battle to Kerry at centrefield.

There was also the considerable regret of a basket of squandered goal chances in the first half. Deane shot straight at Shane Ryan, Mark Collins was blocked by Tadhg Morley when straight in on goal and Seán White shot wide having crept up on the right – play was called back for a free.

Overall it had been a strange first half, threatening at various stages to get right away from Cork but never quite doing so. On one level it was scary stuff. Kerry shot no wides and when they moved, appeared to be able effortlessly to leave behind the defence.

Wing back Tom O’Sullivan went in at the break as Kerry’s top scorer from play with 1-1. He was marking Paul Kerrigan, who was unable to return the compliment, and labored in the slipstream of the speedy Dingle defender, two of whose excursions were topped with scores.

Cork’s Sean White and Mattie Taylor after the final whistle. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

In the sixth minute, Seán O’Shea raced through the middle of the defence and teed up O’Sullivan for his goal. In the 22nd minute the latter again slipped down the left, waited for the hand-pass over the top, galloped off towards the goal but – presumably out of caution rather than charity – contented himself with a point.

There were occasions when the Cork defence was at sixes and sevens trying to mark breaking Kerry players. A prime example was before the break when Gavin White motored through the middle as unencumbered as if one of those toll-road barriers had lifted on his approach.

Cork were just about in it at the break having managed no points from play, just four frees from Collins but a lifeline of a goal, earned when Maguire tipped on a throw-in ball to Deane who teed up to Luke Connolly to palm the ball home in the 20th minute.

Cork came out fighting but gave away an unnecessary score to Seán O’Shea, whose customary accuracy from placed balls was disrupted – to gasps and cheers – just once, in the second half. However Connolly confidently fired home a 38th-minute penalty after Morley pulled down Killian O’Hanlon to reduce the margin to four, 2-4 to 1-11.

At the back they were impressive, wing backs Liam O’Donovan and Mattie Taylor getting forward as well as full back James Loughrey, who scored one of the second-half points. In general they were also somewhat undisciplined even allowing that they got little in the way of 50-50 calls from the referee and the free count of 25-11 in Kerry’s favour can’t be explained away.

In the 49th minute, Maguire’s shot was partly blocked and dropped short for Brian Hurley to flick to the net to equalise, 3-6 to 1-2.

Cork had risen to the occasion but on the threshold of something sensational they couldn’t press home the advantage. Diarmuid O’Connor’s point came after Kerrigan had kicked short a chance to put his team in front.

Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien and Killian O’Hanlon of Cork. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Paul Geaney was black-carded for a late hit on Cork corner back Kevin Flahive in the 55th minute and a previous yellow card meant that he was sent off, leaving Kerry a man short. They coped and although they never managed to shake off Cork they retained the initiative, Stephen O’Brien sending over two valuable scorers in the end-game, the first an immediate riposte to Loughrey’s point in the 57th minute.

So, Gavin White raised the trophy but Kerry have a lot to do to bring visible improvement to their Super 8 challenge this year whereas Cork can actually entertain serious ambitions of getting there.

KERRY: 1. S Ryan; 5. P Murphy, 3. T Morley, 2. J Foley; 7. G White (capt.), 6. J Sherwood, 4. T O’Sullivan (1-1); 8. D Moran, 9. J Barry; 10. D O’Connor (0-1), 11. S O’Shea (0-8, six frees), 12. S O’Brien (0-2); 13. D Clifford (0-4, one free), 14. P Geaney (0-1), 15. D Moynihan (0-1). Subs: 17. G Crowley for Foley (43 mins), 23. M Burns (0-1) for Moynihan (50 mins), 18. A Spillane for Barry (53 mins), 22. B Ó Beaglaíoch for O’Connor (66 mins), 19. M Griffin for O’Sullivan (68 mins)

CORK: 1. M White; 2. N Walsh, 3. J Loughrey (0-1), 4. K Flahive; 5. L O’Donovan, 22. T Clancy, 7. M Taylor; 8. I Maguire, 9. K O’Hanlon; 10. P Kerrigan, 6. S White (0-1), 11. R Deane; 13. M Collins (0-8, six frees), 14. B Hurley (1-0), 26. L Connolly (2-0, one penalty). Subs: 17. K O’Donovan for Walsh (35+ mins), 12. K O’Driscoll for S White (59 mins), 25. M Hurley for B Hurley (59 mins), 15. S Sherlock for Connolly (66 mins), 19. A Browne for Taylor (68 mins), 20. S Cronin for Loughrey (69 mins).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).

Attendance: 18,265