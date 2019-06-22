Clare among the goals as they progress at Leitrim’s expense

First-half strikes from Jamie Malone and Gary Brennan earned Banner some breathing space

Clare’s Éimhín Courtney scores his side’s third goal during the All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Leitrim at Páirc Seán MacDiarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Clare’s Éimhín Courtney scores his side’s third goal during the All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Leitrim at Páirc Seán MacDiarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

 

Leitrim 0-17 Clare 3-17

Clare’s two first-half goals and a third after the break killed off the Leitrim challenge in an entertaining encounter played in excellent conditions in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Clare goals came from Jamie Malone in the 14th minute and Gary Brennan seven minutes later and took the wind out of Leitrim’s sails as they had recovered from three unanswered Clare points in the opening minutes to reduce the arrears to just one before Malone struck for the first Clare goal.

The loss of star forward Ryan O’Rourke to injury in the 13th minute was a massive blow for Leitrim and the the Banner County dominated the exchanges for the remainder of the half, leading 2-12 to 0-6 at half-time.

In a match of contrasting halves, Leitrim upped their game after the break, outscoring the Banner, but the gap between the sides proved too much for the hosts, who had no answer for Clare’s physicality and strong running game.

Leitrim’s Shane Moran started gaining the upper hand at midfield where the impressive Gary Brennan had been dominant, and although they managed to reduce the deficit significantly, Clare never looked like losing.

LEITRIM: C McCrann; A Flynn, M McWeeney (capt), C Reynolds; R Mulvey, M Plunkett (0-2), P Maguire; P Dolan, S Moran (0-3); D Flynn(0-3, one free), S McWeeney, S Quinn ; O McCaffrey, D McGovern (0-3), R O’Rourke.

Subs: E Sweeney (0-5, two frees) for R O’Rourke (13 mins), O Madden for C Reynolds (33), J Heslin (0-1) for R Mulvey, J Gilheaney for O McCaffrey (both h/t), G Plunkett for S McWeeney (50), N Brady for D Flynn (74).

CLARE: S Ryan; D Ryan, C Brennan, G Kelly; S Collins, A Fitzgerald, C Ó hÁinféin; S O’Donoghue, G Brennan (capt) (1-3); E Cleary (0-7, two frees), C O’Connor, J Malone (1-2); G Cooney, D Tubridy (0-5, one 45), C O’Dea.

Subs: K Malone for J Malone (47 mins), E Courtney (1-0) for G Cooney (51), G O’Brien for C O’Dea, D Bohannon for C O’Connor ( both 59), C Murray for D Tubridy (62), E O’Connor for G Kelly (65).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.