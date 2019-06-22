Patient approach pays off as Mayo end their drought in Ulster

Down 1-11 Mayo 1-16

It may not have been their Rubicon, but winning a championship game in Ulster can finally be thrown on to the Mayo resume.

More importantly for them they continue their summer, as was expected of them.

Yes, they looked a mile off their best. And yes, the encounter didn’t have the look of a Division One side against a Division Three one. But, as is their wont, Mayo huffed and they puffed, clung on by their fingernails and they remain a team to be avoided as the summer trundles along.

The game took off at a handy canter, both sides knowing the stakes and neither particularly eager on the idea of taking an early holiday. Nerves were palpable, mistakes plentiful.

A Paddy Tally defence was always going to require either some exquisite long-range shooting or precise eye-of-the-needle passing and early on Mayo showed little evidence of any. But, as the half wore on, what they did begin to exhibit would prove crucial: the virtue of patience. Especially when Caolan Mooney burst through to rattle the Mayo onion bag in the ninth minute.

Spotting a number of Mayo defenders slightly flat-footed, the wily Down man weaved his way through red and green jerseys before neatly placing it beyond the grasp of David Clarke, interrupting their opponents’ early impetus in the process.

But amid all Mayo’s mistakes patience shone through. Conor Loftus stepped into free-taking duties reasonably well and four points without reply, three from the boot of Loftus, had Mayo pulsing.

Yet James Horan’s men often left holes unplugged at the back, enabling Down to break at pace and breathing down their visitors’ necks. Pat Havern slotted one from a quick attack. So did Owen McCabe. And the Mayo that had began to career off ahead were suddenly beginning to pant.

With the half-time whistle approaching it was then time for Mayo’s young guns to step aside. The old guard were ready. First, Aidan O’Shea burst through a gap to bisect the uprights before spectators were treated to a championship rarity – Chris Barrett making an appearance in the forward line to score the final score of the half.

Still, after 40 minutes of action, Down had shown enough to foster belief.

A goal from Loftus within minutes of the restart quenched some of that. It could have been so different had Mooney scored a second for Down only moments earlier when running a line Brian O’Driscoll would have been proud of. Alas, he blasted over.

From there on in, Mayo did what they needed to do. Never blowing the home side away. Never driving in that final dagger.

They did the job the way they know best – the Mayo way.

DOWN: Rory Burns; Darren O’Hagan, Brendan McArdle, Gerard Collins; Ryan McAleenan, Kevin McKernan, Daniel Guinness; Owen McCabe (0-1), Conor Poland; Conor Francis, Caolan Mooney (1-1), Pierce Laverty; Pat Havern (0-1), Donal O’Hare (0-3, two frees), Connaire Harrison (0-2).

Subs: James Guinness for Laverty (42 mins), Jerome Johnston (0-1) for D Guinness (44), Cory Quinn (0-2) for Havern (51), Barry O’Hagan for McCabe (54), Paul Devlin for D O’Hagan (61, b/c).

Yellow cards: Kevin McKernan (31 mins), Daniel Guinness (44), Gerard Collins (60), Paul Devlin (67)

MAYO: David Clarke; Chris Barrett (0-1), Brendan Harrison, Keith Higgins; Lee Keegan (0-3), Colm Boyle, Patrick Durcan; Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1), Aidan O’Shea (0-1); Fionn McDonagh (0-2), Conor Loftus (1-4, three frees), Jason Doherty; Kevin McLoughlin (0-1), Darren Coen, Andy Moran (0-2).

Subs: Evan Regan for Coen (14 mins, b/c), Fergal Boland for Doherty (52), Mickey Murray for McDonagh (61), Ciarán Treacy (0-1) for McLoughlin (67), Michael Plunkett for Moran (70), James McCormack for O’Connor (70 + 5)

Yellow cards: Diarmuid O’Connor (26 mins), Evan Regan (38), Kevin McLoughlin (60).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).