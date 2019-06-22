Goals either side of half-time key as Westmeath beat Limerick by six

Westmeath 2-13 Limerick 1-10

Westmeath’s senior footballers defeated Limerick by six points in a low-key second-round qualifier game in Mullingar on Saturday evening.

The first half was largely a pedestrian affair with Westmeath always looking the better side. Tommy McDaniel opened the scoring for the home team, but a point apiece from half backs Gordon Brown and Iain Corbett nudged Limerick ahead.

With Ger Egan leading the way, Westmeath were full value for their four-point lead at the end of normal time in the first half. In the second minute of added time, James Dolan soloed forward from defence and duly rifled a low shot to the net to put Westmeath into a commanding 1-9 to 0-5 lead at the interval.

The home side started the second half as they ended the first with a goal, Joe Halligan applying a powerful finish past Donal O’Sullivan after just 30 seconds.

However, three converted frees by Jamie Lee quickly cancelled out this goal. A scrambled goal by the outstanding Darragh Treacy after a long run goalward in the 54th minute and points from Séamus O’Carroll and an O’Sullivan free left Limerick trailing by just four points with 10 minutes remaining.

However, late points from John Heslin and a free from Egan wrapped up a deserved win for the Lake County.

WESTMEATH: E Carberry; B Sayeh, R Wallace, K Maguire; K Daly, J Smith, J Dolan (1-0); D Corroon, K Martin (0-1); D Lynch, C McCormack (0-2), J Halligan (1-0); T McDaniel (0-1), G Egan (0-6, four frees), R O’Toole (0-2).

Subs: J Heslin (0-1) for McDaniel (39 mins), S Duncan for Daly (49), N O’Reilly for O’Toole (59), N Mulligan for McCormack (65), F Boyle for Halligan (70 + 2),

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan (0-1, free); B Fanning, S O’Dea, C McSweeney; G Brown (0-1), I Corbett (0-1), C Fahy; D Treacy (1-0), T Childs; T McCarthy, M Fitzgibbon, J Naughton; P de Brún, S O’Carroll (0-1), J Lee (0-6, five frees).

Subs: A Enright for de Brún (43 mins), S McSweeney for C McSweeney (49), P Nash for Naughton (59), P Scanlon for Lee, G Noonan for Brown (both 67), T Griffin for O’Carroll (70).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).